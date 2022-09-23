Several downtown blocks will be filled with celebrations of art tonight as alleys and venues host local artists and musicians for Art This Way’s annual Art Crawl fundraiser.
There are stops with live music at 11 locations across four blocks from The Landing to Washington Boulevard bordered by Harrison Street on the west and Calhoun on the east. Most locations include food that is included with admission, a cash bar and featured artwork on display or being created live.
Jeffrey Benjamin Hair, Sweets on Main, PNC Plaza, Start Fort Wayne, Dash-In and the Porch Off Calhoun are among locations participating.
Alexandra Hall, director of Art This Way, says with the large footprint and variety of offerings, Art Crawl is designed for guests to choose their own adventure.
“Each stop along the crawl is designed to offer a different experience, and the experience evolves at each site throughout the night,” she says. “What one attendee sees at any given location may not be there for the next attendee.”
Artists on the Art Crawl include Theoplis Smith III, Hilarie Couture, Bryan Ballinger, Olivia Perez and Dave Lough. Music acts include Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy, Alicia Pyle and the Locals, the Legendary Trainhoppers, Mykayla Cynthia, the Mad Scatter, Aleena York and Ed Renz.
Exclusive merchandise featuring the “Lion’s Dance” mural by Tokyo-born artist JUURI also will be available for purchase during Art Crawl.
All of the money raised during the event goes directly to funding public art in downtown Fort Wayne.
“A $35 ticket allows attendees to explore our rich arts and culture scene, and it supports Art This Way’s public art initiative, too,” Hall says.
Art This Way, which operates under the umbrella of Downtown Improvement District, focuses on activating alleyways and supporting the creation of public art in the heart of the city. Projects this summer included a botanical mural by Julie Wall on the Sidecar outdoor bar on West Jefferson by Parkview Field and Mitchell Egly’s 2,000-square-foot tribute to the 122nd Fighter Wing on the side of the Allen County Republican Headquarters at Main and Harrison streets.
Another new public art project, the 4,000-square-foot Unity Mural, will be dedicated at 6:15 p.m. today as part of Art Crawl.
Created by local artists Erin Salyers and Jared Applegate, the mural is on multiple support walls under the railroad elevation in the 600 block of Harrison Street between The Landing and Promenade Park. Scenes on a blue background celebrate the city’s diverse community.
Also being dedicated during Art Crawl is the “Bill Blass Runway,” a new name for the alley that runs from Calhoun to South Harrison midway between Wayne and Berry streets. It includes the Porch Off Calhoun eating space on the east end and the “Arouse! For You Must Justify Me” mural by Tim Parsley, “Panda Oops” by Tammy Davis and the JUURI piece on the west end. Signs will be placed at the panda mural, where an unveiling will take place at 7 p.m., in the middle of alley and near the eating area, which includes murals by Philadelphia-based Nosego and local artist Bryan Ballinger.
Art This Way and the city of Fort Wayne will be joined by the Bill Blass Legacy group to dedicate the Runway in honor of the fashion designer and Fort Wayne native. Several events and exhibitions honoring Blass’ legacy have taken place this year, which would have seen the South Side High School graduate turn 100. Area sculpture artist Greg Mendez, who has had several Blass-inspired pieces on display downtown this summer, will be at the dedication.
The Falling for Art Studio Tour is partnering with Art This Way to present several stations throughout Art Crawl’s footprint that preview the upcoming tour, which is Oct. 15 and 16. Five of the tour’s 17 artists will be showing work tonight during the crawl. More information about the studio tour can be found at FallingForArt.com.
Other bonus experiences during the crawl include chalk art by Jeff Pilkinton in the Bill Blass Runway and a silent disco in Otter Alley by Arlin Graff’s “River Otter” mural off South Harrison Street between Wayne Street and Washington Boulevard.
The disco is new to Art Crawl this year and features music by DJ Tomb. While dancing in the alley, attendees will use wireless headphones to listen to multiple music channels, including one that is child friendly.
Most of Art Crawl is designed as an adult experience with loud music, bars and grown-up atmosphere, Hall says. Children younger than 12 can attend for free, but parents are encouraged to carefully supervise their children around the artwork on display.
For the full map of artists, music acts, food providers and other activities, to go ArtThisWayFW.com.