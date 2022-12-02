“As much as we possibly can get.”
That’s gallery owner Ruth Koomler’s response when asked if she has a fundraising goal for an art auction that will help local organizations focused on the homeless. After a laugh, she says she would be happy if $5,000 to $6,000 was raised Saturday by “Emergence: Art Inspired by Poetry,” which will benefit Street Reach for the Homeless, St. Joseph Missions and Miss Virginia’s Mission House.
More than 25 artists – Koomler included – have donated work based on poems by local writer Marsi Lawson who offered pieces she thought might inspire artists. Among Lawson’s body of work is a collection based on the art of her friend Ashley Collins.
Collins herself went through periods of homelessness, selling art out of an alley in California while using a name that could be passed off as a man’s because art from male artists sold better, Koomler says. Now an acclaimed artist that sells large paintings for high-dollar amounts, Collins gives back in many ways such as starting schools in Cambodia.
“She’s an amazing lady,” Koomler says about Collins, who recently had a virtual meeting with the local artists participating in the auction.
“For her to care about this little group of 28 artists from Fort Wayne, Indiana, who are doing an auction to benefit the homeless … to say, ‘Hey, why don’t we Zoom together? You know, I want to meet these people.’ It’s pretty cool,” she says.
The art has been on view at Ruth Koomler Art Gallery and online bidding for the silent auction runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. A painting by Collins is also on display in the gallery at 1107 Broadway.
Lawson’s poems are on display along with the art, and on Saturday the gallery will host dramatic readings of the work by actress Dwandra Lampkin, associate professor of acting at Western Michigan University.
Koomler says that when Lampkin heard about the auction, she asked if she could be involved. She wasn’t alone – Koomler thought “Emergence” would include about 20 artists, but more kept coming forward wanting to participate when they heard about the project.
Artists with work in the auction include Terry Ratliff, John C. Kelty, Sue Davis, Angelina Possemato, Elizabeth Wamsley and Vicki Junk-Wright. Pieces include paintings, sculpture and weaving with starting bids ranging from $50 to $600.
The gallery’s regular hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and it is open Sundays until Christmas.