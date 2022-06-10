The Sidecar at Copper Spoon is about to be in bloom.
The patio bar on West Jefferson Boulevard is one of several downtown sites Art This Way is adding murals to this summer. Local artist Julie Wall plans a floral pattern for the exterior of the bar, which is housed in a repurposed shipping container just beyond the outfield at Parkview Field.
Wall says she is excited for the project, but this is the first time the artist has worked on a surface such as the corrugated metal of the bar’s exterior, which could be a challenge.
“Usually all of the detail lines are kind of the fun, more easy part at the very end,” she says. “And I’m kind of worried about them (here) because the surface is corrugated.”
She continues with a laugh, “So we’ll see how that goes. I’m sure it’s gonna be fine.”
Wall expects to be finished with the project by the end of the month.
The Sidecar mural is just the latest piece in the area for Wall, including a large mural on Bull Rapids Road in Woodburn created last year as part of the East Allen Rural Revival Mural Initiative, a project of the NewAllen Alliance. This spring, she contributed to the Windows on Wells project, and in August she will be creating a mural on the side of a downtown building in Napoleon, Ohio.
Other Art This Way projects this summer include a 2,000-square-foot mural on the exterior of Allen County Republican Headquarters at Main and Superior streets. It is designed by local artist Mitchell Egly to commemorate Fort Wayne’s 122nd Fighter Wing of the Indiana Air National Guard and the memorialized aircraft at Heritage Park near Fort Wayne International Airport.
Work on that project began in late May and is expected to be finished by July 1. A dedication is planned for 5 p.m. that day. The mural is being funded by Warrior Breed Motorcycle Club.
Art This Way is also organizing the creation of a Unity Mural under the railroad elevation along the 600 block of Harrison Street between Promenade Park and The Landing downtown. The project to celebrate our community is about 4,000 square feet and is sponsored by Tim Beer and DeBrand Fine Chocolates.
Local artists Erin Salyers and Jared Applegate will create the mural, designed after asking members of the community about their experiences in the city. A survey was shared through the Art This Way website. There will be a design on each of the 13 support walls under the elevation that are part of the Unity project.
It will take time to cover so much space, Applegate says.
They expect to begin working on the mural this month or in July, with the goal to have it completed in three to four weeks. Salyers is chair of the visual communications program at Ivy Tech Community College, and Applegate is a member of the college’s faculty.
Salyers says they will have help to complete the project.
“Since we are both college professors, we only have our breaks between semesters to take on projects like this,” Salyers says. “For this one we have had a lot of family, friends and past students tell us that they are willing to come pick up a brush help color block if needed. We are lucky to have a great support system behind us.”
Art This Way, which operates under the umbrella of the Downtown Improvement District, will host its annual Art Crawl fundraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 23. Tickets go on sale Aug. 1.
Salyers and Applegate answered the following questions via email about their Unity Mural. Responses have been edited.
Q. What can you tell me about your design and/or theme?
Applegate: The mural had a theme selected by Art This Way and that theme is Unity. The theme was carefully selected by Art This Way and the sponsor of the mural after seeing such meaningful interactions among broadly diverse Fort Wayne residents in the parks and public spaces downtown.
Keeping that in mind, Erin and I thought it was important to ask the people of Fort Wayne what they would like to see in a mural as a way to unite the ideas of our diverse citizenry. Erin created a survey that included some questions to Fort Wayne residents about their thoughts and experiences in our city. The survey was shared through the Art This Way website as well as many social media platforms.
We also hosted a co-creation session that was open to the public where we discussed the results of the survey and held a brainstorming session for any additional ideas that could possibly be implemented into the project. That feedback then allowed us to begin creating compositions based upon the answers from the people of Fort Wayne.
Salyers: While in graduate school I wrote a systematic literature review describing creative placemaking’s effects and how design thinking strategies can mitigate the negative and enhance the positive outcomes of the practice, so it was important to me to use some of those inclusive design thinking practices in this project. The insights gathered from the design thinking process then guided the illustrations for each of the walls.
Q. You were both chosen through an open call. Why were you interested in this specific space/project?
Applegate: A few years ago, Erin and I completed a mural project inside The Club Room at The Clyde and really enjoyed it. It was essentially our first collaborative project, and since then we have discussed seeking out opportunities to do another mural.
When the Unity mural became available, we were strongly encouraged by some individuals who were familiar with our previous collaborative project to apply. We thought it was good timing considering we are both educators at Ivy Tech Community College in the Visual Communications department, so the summer frees up some time to take on creative projects. As artists and collegiate educators, we know how at times art can truly act as a unifying force, so having an opportunity to be the hands and feet that serve our community in this way was exciting and we are extremely grateful to have the opportunity.
Salyers: Both of us grew up in Fort Wayne, moved away for some time, and then returned. When we were encouraged to apply, we were honored and thought it was a great opportunity to show our hometown pride.
Q. What do you want people to know about this project or yourselves?
Applegate: I am an artist and faculty member in the Visual Communications department at Ivy Tech Community College and feel so grateful to be practicing both professions in this city. Being able to teach art and make art in Fort Wayne has been such a blessing, especially with the accelerated growth in the creative sector due to great people like those with Art This Way and the amazing residents and local business owners that sponsor projects like these.
It is truly a collaborative effort to implement these projects and enhance our city by offering our residents these beautified spaces that unite the people.
Salyers: As the department chair of the Visual Communications program at Ivy Tech, most of my time is spent helping students learn and grow into professional artists and designers. I believe I am an educator first, but it is also refreshing to step out of that role occasionally.
Creating a large public art piece like this is rewarding both professionally and personally.