Jacinda Russell has been both to Antarctica and within 500 miles of the North Pole. The artist’s travels have shown her how the frozen world is disappearing across our planet.
As part of an upcoming exhibition at Artlink, her work will explore ice as a demarcation of time.
“I was sent two ancient ice cores from the National Science Foundation,” she says. “I photographed them and then I melted them. So meltwater from 1,100 years ago for Greenland and 1,300 years ago from Antarctica will be in the exhibition.”
With the help of Brent Cole and Jennifer Halvorson, Russell has also created her own “ice core” out of glass that represents the span of her life.
The pieces are among about 25 in the “Waning Elements” exhibition that opens Thursday at Artlink in the Auer Center for Arts and Culture, 300 E. Main St. It includes work in sculpture, metal, enamel, glass and photography.
There is an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. at the downtown gallery, with an artist talk at 6 p.m.
Russell, Cole, Halvorson and fellow Ball State University associate professor of art Jessica Calderwood have each created individual pieces for the exhibition and collaborated on a work titled “Transitory Perceptions.”
The multi-piece group effort features photo decals on copper with glass bubbles over the top. Sometimes they obscure what is underneath, Cole says; sometimes they amplify the images.
Though the four artists work in different mediums and explore different areas, Russell says they all show loss, time and respect for the past in “Waning Elements.”
Several of the artists had exhibited together before, but never all of them together outside of faculty shows.
“But as we started talking about each other’s ideas, there seemed to be interesting crossovers that we could delve into,” Cole says on a joint phone call with Russell.
While Russell and Cole focus a lot on the environment, Calderwood and Halvorson work with industry, tradition, heritage “and then also the fact that that knowledge base being part of the Rust Belt has been lost as we moved more toward a digitally based society,” he says.
In describing his work, Cole says he questions humanity’s response to nature and our ability to understand nature and its systems. Breaking down the world into its subcomponents, people can lose the larger meaning of those systems.
One of his pieces, “Tree?,” has a sycamore log that includes a portion cut out of a tree. It also has a fossilized portion of a tree on the inside of a bell jar that has drawings of trees on the outside.
“Essentially what I’m saying is that none of those ways of trying to describe the tree are actually describing a tree,” he says. Often when people think about a tree, they are thinking about only what is above ground, not the roots or the interdependence of other living things with the tree.
“We’re finding more and more as we look into those types of things that the monoculture that we impose upon it because of our capitalist tendencies is actually more destructive to the survival of these trees as a species,” Cole says.
The artists use their work in “Waning Elements” to show and encourage respect for the past, both in nature and knowledge. As society moves quickly ahead, new technologies replace traditions and the environment is put in more danger.
It’s important to look at resources that exist and make sure they can still be around, Russell says, adding that what goes on in the world, such as with climate change and melting ice, affects us in the Midwest.
“I always want to draw that connection and pull those things closer together,” she says.
“And I think for all of us (artists in ‘Waning Elements’), we draw connections with the present and the past. And just try calling out that ‘These are the things that still need to be talked about. Don’t let these conversations die.’ ”
“Waning Elements” will be on display through March 12. Admission to Artlink is free.