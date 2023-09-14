Tickets are on sale for the Artlink BASH cocktail party and art auction kickoff event happening Oct. 12 at the downtown nonprofit gallery.
Attendees will be able to enjoy cocktails and hors d'oeuvres from Blu Spoon and dessert from Hetty Arts Pastry. There will be live music by Candlelit.
Guests can speak with local artists, preview work installed in the gallery and bid on the pieces. Bidding also will be available online Oct. 13 to 16.
The event and auction raise money for Artlink's exhibitions and program development.
Tickets are $65 until Sept. 30 and $75 beginning Oct. 1. To buy a ticket, go to app.charityauctionstoday.com/t/artlink-bash-2023-fa15994410.
Artlink is located in the Auer Center for Arts and Culture, 300 E. Main St. For more information, go to ArtlinkFW.org.