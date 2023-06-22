Arts United on Thursday announced 10 grants – most of them $5,000 – are being awarded for its Southeast Arts Project.
The Community Connections grants program is administered by Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne with assistance from the utility company NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation. It is designed to bring together residents in southeast Fort Wayne “to enhance a sense of pride and community through unique artistic experiences,” a news release said.
Recipients of grants for arts and culture projects on the city’s southeast side:
• Bridge of Grace Compassionate Ministries Center, $5,000 for four cultural celebrations in partnership with Levan R. Scott Academy
• Bunche Montessori Early Childhood Education Center, $5,000 for Bunche Montessori Art Garden, an outdoor art studio and an interactive mural
• Fort Wayne Dance Collective, $5,000 for Dance for Community partnership at Renaissance Pointe YMCA, Southeast Allen County Public Libraries, and McMillen Park Community Center
• Levan R. Scott Academy, $5,000 for 12 weeks of music education and Music Fest with Purdue Fort Wayne
• Paul Harding Junior High School, $5,000 for East Allen University and Southeast Community Concert Band and Instrumentation education
• Rohli Booker, $5,000 for Fort Wayne Majorette Dance Camp to teach styles of dance done at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, which are also known as HBCUs
• Steven Manus, $5,000 for Stop the Violence Festival and Concert
• The Art Leadership Center, $5,000 for the Macknificent Freedom Fest official Juneteenth celebration
• The Shepherd’s Hand Community Outreach Center, $5,000 for the “First Steps in Music for Infants and Toddlers” programming in partnership with Fort Wayne Children’s Choir
• Whitney Young Early Childhood Center, $4,800 for a STEAM Mural and Artist Residency with Lyndy Bazile.
Arts United is a private, nonprofit agency whose mission is to mobilize resources to develop, coordinate and support arts and culture, enhancing the quality of life and the economic vitality of northeast Indiana.
More information about the Community Connections grants is available online at artsunited.org.