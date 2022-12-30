Turnstone is seeking acts for its second “Center Stage: Fort Wayne’s Premier Talent Show,” a fundraiser for the organization. Video submissions open Jan. 2 and close Feb. 14. Go to www.turnstone.org/centerstage for more information or call 483-2100.
