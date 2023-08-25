Director Andy Planck is full of praise for the cast of Three Rivers Music Theatre’s production of “August: Osage County.”
“This extraordinary cast brings this piece to life to thrilling effect,” he says. “I am awestruck every night as I witness the theater magic created by this special ensemble of artists.”
The local cast includes Kate Black as Violet Weston, the acidic matriarch of an Oklahoma family full of secrets. Other cast members are Bob Haluska, Jennifer Poiry, Hayley Johnson, Renee Gonzales, Dan Ambrose, Bella Hadley, Ranae Butler, Nol Beckley, Chandler Chastain, Brock Graham, Joe Hyndman and Triniti McFarland.
The play by Tracy Letts won a Pulitzer Prize for drama and several Tonys, including best play, in 2008.
“It’s a thrilling piece, highly regarded of one of American theater’s greatest contemporary masterpieces,” he says. “It challenges concepts of family obligation and examines generational trauma in a fiercely funny and emotionally devastating turbocharged evening of theater.”
Black answered the following questions by email. The conversation has been edited.
Q. Why did the role of Violet appeal to you?
A. I’ve been blessed with wonderful roles over the years, but Violet is like no other: erratic, smart, aware, volatile, damaged, all in the extreme. Her highs and lows present an exciting challenge. She is an amazing opportunity.
Q. If Violet’s name were used as a verb (like “to Google” means “to search”), what would it mean “to Violet”?
A. To Violet – to emotionally attack, unexpectedly
Q. What have you enjoyed most about working on “August: Osage County”?
A. Aside from climbing into this woman’s skin, which I can fortunately leave at will, the company is tremendous, giving and available, extremely supportive. Every single actor is entirely invested in the process and their characters.
It’s been hard work, but so rewarding and joyful because of the warmth of the cast. And having the chance to work with my husband, Bob Haluska, again is always a joy. Our relationship doesn’t remotely resemble that of our characters, but to have that comfort and safety to explore their reality is a gift.
Q. This is the local premiere of the play. Some area residents will have seen it elsewhere or maybe they saw the film adaptation. What was your first experience of “August: Osage County”? Has working on the production this year changed any of your initial thoughts about it?
A. I saw the film the year it was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award, in order to vote. I was stunned by the power of the piece and the cast was incredibly strong. A stage production is always a different animal – more present, vivid, visceral. Also there is more potential for humor with a live audience. There are some very funny moments, much needed, in the course of the production. DON’T be afraid to laugh!
When Andy approached me about playing Violet, I thought about watching it again, but decided I wanted to make my own choices, given the text, the other players and Andy’s vision. I would love to have seen the Broadway production.
Q. What other never-before-in-the-city productions would you like to see brought to Fort Wayne?
A. I don’t think “’Night Mother” by Marsha Norman has ever been produced in Fort Wayne. I saw it years ago off Broadway with Kathy Bates in as the understudy. It was breathtaking.
Also, “Paradise Is Closing Down” by South African playwright Pieter-Dirk Uys is a tremendous piece of writing about race and privilege. I was in the U.S. premiere of it in San Francisco in 1984.
Q. What are your thoughts on the new Three Rivers Music Theatre space?
A. Three Rivers Music Theatre has performed in many wonderful and interesting spaces. Bob and I were lucky to perform in TRMT’s production of “Spring Awakening,” which was mounted at Wunderkammer. The new space is intimate and wonderfully flexible, containing all the necessary elements to make a theatre work. Andy has created an amazing and dynamic set that is integral to the piece. I think this new venue will serve TRMT very well indeed.