What do a dusty old play program from the last century and a stage combat coach have in common? Both were involved in the production of the upcoming play, “A Peculiar People.”
This play takes the audience back to 85 AD and a location somewhere in the Roman Empire. As you might expect, life was a little rougher back then.
“Slavery was an element of society in the Roman Empire, and slaves came from every race and class,” director Lauren Nichols says. “Many were prisoners of war from North Africa or Europe. Slaves were frequently well-educated.”
The play, which opens April 21 at ArtsLab, takes place in a prison where Mariam, a Christian, awaits sentencing. There she meets Justinian, who is accused of being a Christian preacher and writer; he protests his innocence of being a follower of Jesus.
A friend of Nichols stumbled across an old program for the play, and the artistic director for All For One Productions got in contact with the playwright, Rick Najera of Los Angeles. He sent her a copy of “A Peculiar People” and gave permission for the local theater company to edit and perform the play.
As the title suggests, Nichols says it is a peculiar play, walking the line between comedy and drama.
“It is unusual to find a script so evenly divided between humor and poignancy, and it has been challenging to keep our balance as we bring it to life,” Nichols says. She says the show moves quickly, is very funny and has a lot of tension.
Connor Beer portrays Justinian, a runaway slave who can read and is a wannabe philosopher. Unfortunately for him, there is another philosopher named Justinian who is quite famous among the people.
The “real” Justinian’s philosophical lectures and debates have drawn the ire of the Roman authorities, who want him neutralized. Since there were no photographs on wanted posters back in 85 AD, the authorities don’t know what the famous Justinian looks like, and they toss Beer’s character in jail instead.
Beer describes his Justinian as a man who “is lost and trying to find his way and is caught up in the events of the time.”
Mariam is portrayed by Adrienna Beer, Connor’s wife. The married performers laugh and admit to spontaneously throwing lines back and forth to each other while hanging out at home.
The Beers have been in several plays over the years, but usually there are many other cast members to work with. But there are only five actors in the cast of “A Peculiar People.” For a substantial amount of the play, only Justinian and Mariam are onstage, discussing their plight and what to do.
That’s perfect for Nichols.
“I love working with a small cast and just being able to dig into the script,” the director says.
Connor Beer is helping keep the cast injury-free as a stage combat expert for the production’s multiple fight scenes.
Tim Johnson, whose Ciprian is Justinian and Mariam’s jailer, mentions he is considerably older than the Justinian character and is thankful that he should be able to survive the tussles without dislocating a shoulder.
The recently clean-shaven Johnson (Nichols required him to shave his goatee for the part) says “A Peculiar People” is a good use of comedy and drama to paint a picture of what life might have been like in 85 AD.
Nate Chen has been enjoying his role, the evil top prefect Philius.
“It’s a very fun part,” he says with a gleam in his eyes. “I lean on Justinian and make him decide what to do when the chips are down.”
Rounding out the cast is Tomax Apfel, who plays a guard.
Nichols is keeping the ending of the play under wraps, but thinks audiences will appreciate it.
“I think the ending will be satisfying but not necessarily predictable,” she says. “I like a little ambiguity.”