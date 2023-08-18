The stage of First Presbyterian Theater will be filled with the highs and lows of marriage as “Bedroom Farce” opens tonight.
“ ‘Bedroom Farce’ is a British comedy about the good and not-so-good parts of marriage,” actor Tracey Piering says. “It shows how marriages evolve throughout.”
The cast includes Joseph Adams and Megan Grable as Trevor and Susannah, a couple whose marriage is on the rocks. Their conflict affects three other couples.
Tom Foltz, Scott Rumage, Janet Higgins Howard, Jenna Bose and Alyssa Lay also star in the production. Higgins Howard, Bose, Lay and Grable are making their First Presbyterian debuts.
The show, directed by Reuben Albaugh, runs through Aug. 27.
Piering answered these questions by email. Responses have been edited.
Q. Aside from the acting, of course, what about “Bedroom Farce” are you excited for audiences to see?
A. I am excited for the audience to see how hard the “behind the scenes” people work. It takes so many people to put a show together. Sets need to be created, props need to be collected and set, lighting decisions need to be made, and costumes need to be found and made. The director and the crew are the ones who do most of the work.
Q. What about “Bedroom Farce” do you think – or at least hope – audiences will connect to?
A. I hope that by coming to see “Bedroom Farce,” audiences will be able to connect to the different couples and that they will be able to find humor in their own relationships by seeing it dramatized onstage.
Often when we get into arguments with our spouse or loved ones, we are all in our emotions. When we look back later, after growing in our relationships, those arguments may seem hysterical. My hope is that by watching us be ridiculous onstage, you might be able to laugh at yourselves and grow even more as a couple.
Q. Would your character, Jan, rather be trapped in an elevator alone with her partner for five hours or have them be able to read her mind for five days? Why?
A. I think Jan would rather be trapped on an elevator alone with her partner for five days than have them be able to read her mind for five days because, even though her husband has a bad back and is constantly complaining, if he could read her mind, he might realize that she’s not completely sure that she’s over her ex.
She adores and loves her husband, but sometimes she wonders what her life would be like now if she stayed with her ex. She would certainly have more intimacy, but would she have love? And is intimacy more important than feeling safe and comfortable with someone?
At the end of the day, I believe that Jan would rather keep her thoughts to herself than hurt her husband.
Q. Director Reuben Albaugh describes you as “a mainstay of Fort Wayne community theater.” What draws you back to the stage each time?
A. There are so many things that draw me back to the theater. Performing is a feeling like no other! I love to entertain people!
I like to think about the people in the audience. Who knows what they’re going through. They might be broken inside, and if we can help them to forget their hurts and hangups for just two hours, then it’s worth all of the anxiety and hard work.
I enjoy the feeling of being needed. Certainly, we are all replaceable, but I love how every person onstage and behind stage is pivotal in making a show successful.
Being an extrovert at heart, I especially look forward to meeting new people and building relationships with them with every new show that I do.
Finally, I like learning. I learn something different from every director that I work for, and it keeps my old lady brain functioning.
Q. Imagine it’s Act I, Scene 1 in a play about a formative moment in your life. What is the setting, what is the first stage direction and what genre is the play?
A. It would take place 17 years ago when I became a single mom to three young kids. It would be a drama that would have many twists and turns and ups and downs. The director would want my character to be terrified and insecure. But by the end of the show, the director would want my character to be able to look back and say, “I did it.”