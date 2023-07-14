More than 60 students from 26 area high schools are part of Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre’s production of “The Phantom of the Opera,” which opens tonight.
The students have been participating in an eight-week intensive rehearsal process working three hours a day, five days a week.
Performances of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical continue through July 23 at North Side High School, 475 E. State Blvd. The show is directed by Andrew Sherman with assistant director Alex Leavell. Music direction is by Eric Van Cleave and choreography is by Britany Lombardo and Leslie Beauchamp.
The cast includes Myranda Brooks as Christine, Parker Bowman as Raoul, Caleb Cox as Monsieur Firmin, Christopher Bay as Monsieur Andre, Ren Moore as Piangi, Cassie Rentfrow as Carlotta.
Owen Saalfrank, 17, portrays the Phantom in the production. This is his third year working with Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation, under which the summer program operates. He previously portrayed Mr. Thenardier in “Les Miserables” and Corny Collins in “Hairspray.”
The senior-to-be at Canterbury High School answered the following questions by email.
Q. How have you grown through the experience working on “The Phantom of the Opera”?
A. “Phantom” has aided me in expanding my talents into a more serious light. Before this, I was only interested (and performing) in mostly comedic roles.
“Phantom” has not only affected my acting, but my musical confidence as well. There’s some tough notes to hit, and the musical directors have all aided me and given me advice for style and breath placement. I feel much more comfortable tackling more “classical” pieces now.
Q. What has been one of your favorite moments during the intensive rehearsal process for the show?
A. My favorite part happens every day. When our actors perform the number “Prima Donna,” I am blown away every time. “Prima Donna” is a notoriously hard song, yet our teenage cast absolutely kills it.
I can’t help but dance backstage whenever I hear the cast sing.
Q. Playing the title character must be an exciting opportunity. Was the role of the Phantom a goal for you?
A. Yes, the Phantom was a goal of mine all because of my grandma. She was an opera teacher, and saw Michael Crawford in the role many times in both London and on Broadway. My grandma fell in love with the musical, and my father grew up singing the songs with her all the time.
When I talked to grandma about the shows I’m considering for the summer, I mentioned “Phantom” and she said I absolutely had to try out. I knew what she wanted and I went into auditions trying my hardest to be Phantom.
Q. What other roles are on your musical theater “bucket list”?
A. Other roles on my “bucket list” would be Roger Debris, Leo Bloom, or Max Bialystok from “The Producers”; Beetlejuice; or (when I’m older) the Emcee from “Cabaret.”
Q. What are you most looking forward to audiences seeing when they come out to “The Phantom of the Opera”?
A. I’m most excited for audiences to see the many spectacles that a tech-heavy show such as “Phantom” has to offer.