A popular touring exhibition inspired by the work of artist Vincent Van Gogh will be at Memorial Coliseum from June 24 to Aug. 10.
Ticket sales begin Thursday for "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience," the venue announced Tuesday.
The touring exhibition uses flowing projections to fill the walls, floor and objects of a room with representations of more than 300 of Van Gogh's artworks including self-portraits and classics such as "The Starry Night" and "Sunflowers." They are combined with music and narration of the post-Impressionist artist's own words.
The exhibition was created by Mathieu St-Arnaud of Montreal's Normal Studio.
“This distinctive and unique multimedia artistic adventure is deeply resonating with audiences. Encompassing a refreshing new twist unlike art lovers have seen before, 'Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' gives a new appreciation of this tortured artist’s stunning work," producer Justin Paquin says in a news release. "Unsurprisingly millions of people all over the world credit Van Gogh with enhancing their relationship with art. 'Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' will only strengthen that connection.”
Hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. The walk-through show lasts about an hour and has staggered, timed entry with the last admission one hour before closing.
Tickets start at $33.99 for adults and $19.99 for children ages 5 to 15; admission is free for children 4 and younger. To buy tickets or find more information, go to VanGoghFortWayne.com.