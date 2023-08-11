With more than 125 artists and vendors, live music and more activities, Bloom Fest is a celebration of local artists, artisans and nature, its creator says.
“The atmosphere is just beautiful. People are just genuinely happy,” Casey Bishop says of the event Saturday at Riverside Gardens Park in Leo-Cedarville.
Bloom Fest visitors can walk though the park and visit booths for artists such as Matt Breunig, Fred and Rhonda Inman, Jill Bontrager and Rachel Dowd.
Entry for artists isn’t juried like some art fairs, but Bishop is selective because she wants Bloom Fest – now in its sixth year – to be a high-caliber event that is still accessible and affordable for people in the area. She also makes sure to not have too many vendors with the same type of products.
Bloom Fest started in 2018 with 49 vendors and interest has grown by word of mouth as vendors told colleagues about the quality of the event and that it was profitable for them to participate. Bishop says she gets many compliments about the combination of arts and nature in Bloom Fest.
Other vendors this year will have items such as fresh flowers, produce, honey, jewelry, crystals, yard art and body products. The park is dog-friendly, and two vendors will have items for Rover and his pals. Several nonprofits will have booths on topics such as taking care of forests and waterways.
The route along vendor booths will be a third of a mile, making for what Bishop calls a leisurely stroll.
A mobile bar will serve drinks for adults, so they can sip a beer or cocktail while checking out what is on display.
There will also be a dozen food trucks at the park.
The park on the St. Joseph River has a splash pad that will be open, and there are activities for families and children such as roaming buskers, art projects, henna artists and face painting.
A pavilion will be home to live music during Bloom Fest. Performing sets will be Todd Roth of Unlikely Alibi; Sunny Taylor and Teresa Lyon of Whoa, Man; Adam Rudolph aka CosmicKid; Jordan Bridges; Space Junk; and the Toth Family Trio.
Bloom Fest draws 6,000 to 7,000 people annually, which Bishop credits to the fun vibe.
“Who doesn’t want to spend a beautiful day in the park, walking leisurely, being around happy people, great music and one-of-a-kind art pieces,” she says.
Admission to Bloom Fest is free, but parking is available for $5 across Schwartz Road from the park.
Half the proceeds will be donated to the Children’s Services of Grabill Missionary Church and the other half will be used to rent the park for the following year’s Bloom Fest.