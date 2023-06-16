Jake Wilhelm was passing by during an artistic meeting at Arena Dinner Theatre. A few things had moved around and a slot for a show had opened up. “tick...tick…Boom!” was floated as an idea.
Wilhelm was asked if he’d be interested in directing it. He has directed only three shows that he considered for a long time, picking only productions that were meaningful to him.
But he agreed to direct “tick...tick...BOOM!” on the spot.
The autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer of “Rent,” is about the crossroads he faced as he turned 30. He had to decide whether to follow his passion as a composer or move to the suburbs with his girlfriend and find a steady job.
Wilhelm says the story is one he identifies with.
“I’ve gone through that several times in my life. ‘Do I stop making music or performing art and just worry about money?’ ” he says. “With this show, it jumps right up there with things that are meaningful to me and things that are impactful to the community.”
Arena Dinner Theater opens the production tonight. It stars Caleb Curtis as Jon, Chrissy Weadick as Susan and Aaron Mann as Michael. A live band will accompany them.
Curtis connects with his character in a very real way. Before the pandemic, he was acting professionally and was saving up for a move to Chicago.
He’d just moved back to Indiana and was cast as Jon in a different local production of “tick…tick… Boom!” in the spring of 2020.
“We didn’t even get to start rehearsals before the pandemic shut everything down,” Curtis says.
“I didn’t even get to do the role that brought me back to Indiana.”
In the past three years, Curtis has been substitute teaching more and doing paid acting less, which has allowed him to understand Jon more than he would have in the 2020 production.
“I relate to Jon a lot,” he says. “Should I pick this stable thing or should I give what I went to school for a fair shot? I feel like I never really had that fair shot. Right now, I’m kind of in the middle.”
Being able to play the role, this time with three years of life under his belt, felt serendipitous to Curtis.
“I don’t want to say everything happens for a reason because I feel like that phrase is used to justify a lot of bad things,” he says. “But, I do believe that everything comes in its time.”
Weadick, who is playing Susan, was excited that Curtis was able to play the role, and that she gets to perform alongside him. She had only seen one other show with a small cast, Fort Wayne Civic Theatre’s “Unabridged Shakespeare.”
“It’s such a different type of show than anything else that I’ve done, than anything that’s been done locally or regionally,” she says of “Boom.” “It’s such a small cast, just three actors. Already, that’s incredibly different.”
Another draw for Weadick was Wilhelm’s choice to have a live rock band for the musical featuring bandleader Tommy Saul, guitarist Adam Robison, bassist Sean Arata and drummer Freddy Van Fossen.
“My biggest seller, not only that this is a show I haven’t seen done before, but was the live band,” she says. “That unfortunately doesn’t happen in Fort Wayne anymore, so that was a huge draw for me.”
Having live music in his productions is a must for Wilhelm.
“I always use a live band,” Wilhelm says. “A lot of theaters in town are using … pre-recorded tracks. I have a four-piece rock band for this, a few local rock stars.”
Wilhelm says his love of rock music is what drew him to Larson’s work to begin with. “Rent” quite literally changed the course of his life.
“I’m not too huge on some of the more traditional, old school musicals,” he says. “It’s not really my jam. But that led me to go to Ball State as a musical theater major. The story (“Rent”) itself helped shape me and a lot of my friends.”
The intimate cast, as well as the passion for Larson’s work, has made the production a good experience that translates onstage, Curtis says.
“I’ve done shows where you kind of have to find the joy along the way,” he says. “Whereas this one, everyone in the beginning was like, ‘Hey, we know what this is. We all like this thing. Let’s do the best that we can.’ ”
Weadick says the most important thing to know about the show is that it will be worth watching.
“It’s gonna be good,” she says. “I say that as a person who can grasp what is good, quality theater. We are three very talented performers in the community singing music and performing a show that is really fun and really good.”