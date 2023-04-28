If You Go

If You Go

What: “Color In Motion” live butterfly exhibit

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St.

Admission: $7 adults, $5 children ages 3 to 17, free for ages 2 and younger; $1 from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays