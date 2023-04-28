“Color in Motion” seems an appropriate name for the live butterfly exhibit that opened this week at Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory.
In a 30-by-30-foot tent in the conservatory’s Showcase Garden, blooms of various hues encourage butterflies to spread their wings and flit from plant to plant – and person to person, to the delight of many children – in flutters of blue, orange, pink and other colors.
In the path around the tent, various flowers create a rainbow of colors to enjoy while walking or stopping to rest at several seating areas. Conservatory manager Nathaniel Cardelli says the plants such as marigolds and morning glory are meant to inspire visitors who are wondering what they might plant in their own gardens this spring and summer.
This is the conservatory’s 20th live butterfly exhibit. The exhibits have had rotating themes in the past. Moving forward, “Color in Motion” will be the name of the exhibition each year, though educational and activity elements of the show still will be added to and changed out to keep the exhibit fresh for visitors who make it a yearly stop.
“My hope is instead of creating a subtheme each year, we’re building quality educational pieces that we’ll be able to build on for this exhibit,” Cardelli says. “Hopefully it becomes the best pollinator education resource out there.”
Though the conservatory is approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to show 96 species of butterflies, there are plans to display only 14 that are most engaging. Cardelli says the staff has found over the years that some types of butterflies are real escape artists, which is bad because these are non-native species that can’t be allowed to leave the tent. Other species are more lethargic and don’t move around much, which isn’t as fun for visitors.
A guide inside the tent helps visitors identify the species on display, such as the leopard lacewing, scarlet Mormon and common mime. At the exhibit’s peak, there will be about 500 butterflies in the tent at a time. New butterflies are regularly moved out of the Hatching Lab, where visitors can watch the creatures emerge from chrysalises.
While enjoying the colors of the exhibit, visitors will hear Nat King Cole, which Cardelli says is a nod to how butterflies move.
“That freeform jazz with their freeform flight was the inspiration,” he says.
The annual exhibit continues through June 15.
There are special “Breakfast with Butterflies” events on June 4 and June 11 that include a French toast meal, souvenir and home butterfly kit. Advance registration is required; for more information, call 427-6440 or go to BotanicalConservatory.org