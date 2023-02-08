Caleb Young, guest conductor for engagement with Fort Wayne Philharmonic, will make his Hollywood Bowl conducting debut Aug. 3 for a live presentation of "2001: A Space Odyssey."
The film screening is part of the Los Angeles venue's 2023 season announced this week.
In a social media post, Young says he is looking forward to being back in California to work with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl.
"We'll tackle the massive score from the masterpiece of film, '2001: A Space Odyssey,'" he says. "I am also looking forward to collaborating with one of the best choirs out there, the (Los Angeles Master Chorale)!"
Young has been a cover conductor for composer John Williams at the Hollywood Bowl and has worked with the Los Angeles Philharmonic.
After five years in Fort Wayne, Young moved his home base to Berlin in 2021 to be part of the LEAD! mentorship program under Finnish conductor Jukka-Pekka Saraste. He has returned to Fort Wayne several times to conduct with the Philharmonic here.
Highlights from the Hollywood Bowl season include opening night June 10 with Janet Jackson. Full season info and ticket information is available at www.hollywoodbowl.com/campaigns/hollywood-bowl-2023-season.