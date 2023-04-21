ALL WEEKEND – “43rd National Print Exhibition” – Ends Sunday; features work of 60 contemporary printmakers from across the country; Artlink Contemporary Gallery, 300 E. Main St.; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
ALL WEEKEND – 47th Creative Arts Student Exhibition – Ends May 3; works of University of Saint Francis students; Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center, Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St.; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
ALL WEEKEND – Spring 2023 Student Exhibition – Ends April 28; features senior thesis projects from PFW’s Department of Art and Design; Jeffrey Krull Gallery, Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; hours, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
ALL WEEKEND – Juried Student Art Exhibition – Ends Aug. 11; Visual Arts Gallery, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.
ALL WEEKEND – Fort Wayne Photography Club – Ends April 30; Henry’s Restaurant, 536 W. Main St.; 4 p.m. to 3 a.m.
ALL WEEKEND – “Early Brown County Artists” – Ends July 2; features work from a private collection; Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett; hours, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday (closed Sundays beginning May 28); www.garrettmuseumofart.org.
FRIDAY – 2023 Senior Art Show – Ends May 12; Link Gallery, Winger Hall, Manchester University, 604 E College Ave., North Manchester; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday when classes are in session.
FRIDAY – Parish exhibition – Ends May 21; features work in a variety of mediums by members of the church community; First Presbyterian Theater/Art Gallery, 300 W. Wayne St.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Spring Palette” – Features contemporary impressionism, plein air and abstract paintings; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday; www.castlegallery.com.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Christina Knipstine and Garden Deva – Ends April 29; features mosaics by Knipstine and metal work by Deva; Orchard Gallery of Fine Art, 6312-A Covington Road; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Ritual: Paintings by Andrea Granger” – Ends Saturday; Atelier, 104 E. Center St., Warsaw; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Spring Show – Ends April 29; features work of local artists; Ruth Koomler Art Gallery, 1107 Broadway; noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Spring Show – Ends May 19; ArtSpace/Lima, 65-67 Town Square, Lima, Ohio; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
SATURDAY – Spring Art Show – Jake Art Gallery, 924 W. Berry St.; 6 to 9 p.m.
SATURDAY – Spring Show – Ends May 3; Gallery K on Broadway, 2445 Broadway; noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and by appointment.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY – “Miró in New York, 1947: Miró, Hayter and Atelier 17” – Opens Saturday, ends June 25; features prints by artists working at working at Atelier 17; also, “Art Deco Glass” ends Aug. 6; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; hours and admission, www.fwmoa.org.
SUNDAY – Celeste Lengrerich paintings, Marcia Stauffer pottery – Ends May 28; Langhinrichs Art Gallery, Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 5310 Old Mill Road; 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Thursday.