ALL WEEKEND – “Breathing Life Into History: Contemporary Native American Art from the Collection” – Ends Jan. 22; also, “The National: Best Contemporary Photography 2022,” ends Jan. 8; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; www.fwmoa.org.
ALL WEEKEND – “Norman Rockwell: American Icon” – Ends Dec. 18; work on loan from Permanent Collection of Midwest Museum of American Art in Elkhart; Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett; hours, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday; admission $5; Spotlight Gallery features works of Heidi Malott and Lupke Gallery featuring works of Michael Poorman; www.garrettmuseumofart.org.
ALL WEEKEND – Fort Wayne Artists Guild Holiday Show – Ends Dec. 31; Jeffrey Krull Gallery, Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza.
FRIDAY – Natallia Yenza – Ends Dec. 31; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road; 432-1524.
FRIDAY – Annette Colgrove – Ends Dec. 31; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; American Red Cross, 1212 E. California Road; 484-9336.
FRIDAY – Hilarie Couture and Valerie McBride – Ends Dec. 31; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Citizens Square, second and third floors, 200 E. Berry St.; 427-2763.
FRIDAY – Kim Lanoue – Ends Dec. 31; Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne, 8200 St. Joe Road; 209-6279.
FRIDAY – Linda Flatley – Ends Dec. 31; Towne House Retirement, 2209 St. Joe Center Road; 483-3116.
FRIDAY – Work of Carole Holmes Gordon – Ends Saturday; The Arts Included Gallery, Huntington Arts & Entrepreneurial Center, 32 E. Franklin St., Huntington; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
FRIDAY – “Cartography of Loss” – Ends Dec. 9; features work of environmental artist Leslie Sobel; Art Gallery of Mount Memorial Hall, 1 Lancer Way, Winona Lake; hours, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
FRIDAY – “In the Garden” – Ends April 7; features work of Ejenobo Oke; Manchester University, Gallery G, second floor of Jo Young Switzer Center, North Manchester.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Holiday Show: 27th Invitational” – Features work of national and local artists; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; hours, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday; www.castlegallery.com.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Fort Wayne Artists Guild – Ends Saturday; Gallery at Jefferson Pointe; hours, noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Art for the Holidays: Featuring Handmade Ornaments and Nativities” – Ends Dec. 31; Orchard Gallery of Fine Art, 6312-A Covington Road; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
SATURDAY – Arts bazaar – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; USF Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry St.; features art and artisan wares of University of Saint Francis students, alumni, faculty and staff.
SATURDAY – “For the Love of Art” – Ends Wednesday; Crestwoods Gallery, 314 N. Main St., Roanoke; crestwoodsgallery.com.
SATURDAY – Works of Penny French-Deal – Ends Jan. 21; gallery at Joseph Decuis, 171 N. Main St., Roanoke; hours are during restaurant hours, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and by appointment by calling 260-578-2181.
SATURDAY – Art of Hope – Ends Dec. 17; 1 to 6 p.m.; Wunderkammer Company, 3402 Fairfield Ave.; hours are 1 to 6 p.m. Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 17; presented by Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana; features local artists and their interpretations of mental health; mhanortheastindiana.or/artofhope.