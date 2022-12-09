ALL WEEKEND – “Fired Up: New Vistas in Ceramics” – Opens Saturday and ends Jan. 22; features work of contemporary ceramic artists; also, “Breathing Life Into History: Contemporary Native American Art from the Collection,” ends Jan. 22, and “The National: Best Contemporary Photography 2022,” ends Jan. 8; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; www.fwmoa.org.
ALL WEEKEND – “Norman Rockwell: American Icon” – Ends Dec. 18; work on loan from Permanent Collection of Midwest Museum of American Art in Elkhart; Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett; hours, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday; admission $5; Spotlight Gallery features works of Heidi Malott and Lupke Gallery featuring works of Michael Poorman; www.garrettmuseumofart.org.
ALL WEEKEND – Fort Wayne Artists Guild Holiday Show – Ends Dec. 31; Jeffrey Krull Gallery, Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza.
ALL WEEKEND – Fall 2022 BFA Exhibition – Ends Jan. 22; features work of BFA candidates graduating from Purdue University Fort Wayne Department of Art and Design; Visual Arts Gallery, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; hours, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.
ALL WEEKEND – Art Farm Annual Holiday Pop Gallery – Ends Jan. 15; 17612 E. North County Line Road, Spencerville; gallery hours, noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday; ends Jan. 15.
FRIDAY – Natallia Yenza – Ends Dec. 31; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road; 432-1524.
FRIDAY – Annette Colgrove – Ends Dec. 31; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; American Red Cross, 1212 E. California Road; 484-9336.
FRIDAY – Hilarie Couture and Valerie McBride – Ends Dec. 31; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Citizens Square, second and third floors, 200 E. Berry St.; 427-2763.
FRIDAY – Kim Lanoue – Ends Dec. 31; Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne, 8200 St. Joe Road; 209-6279.
FRIDAY – Linda Flatley – Ends Dec. 31; Towne House Retirement, 2209 St. Joe Center Road; 483-3116.
FRIDAY – “Cartography of Loss” – Ends Friday; features work of environmental artist Leslie Sobel; Art Gallery of Mount Memorial Hall, 1 Lancer Way, Winona Lake; hours, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
FRIDAY – “In the Garden” – Ends April 7; features work of Ejenobo Oke; Manchester University, Gallery G, second floor of Jo Young Switzer Center, North Manchester.
FRIDAY – “Segmented Wood Turning and Painting” – Ends Jan. 22; features art of K. Mark Waninger and Diana Fair; First Presbyterian Theater/Art Gallery, 300 W. Wayne St.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Holiday Show: 27th Invitational” – Features work of national and local artists; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; hours, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday; www.castlegallery.com.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Art for the Holidays: Featuring Handmade Ornaments and Nativities” – Ends Dec. 31; Orchard Gallery of Fine Art, 6312-A Covington Road; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Holiday Soiree” – Ends Jan. 3; Gallery K on Broadway, 2445 Broadway; hours, noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and by appointment.
SATURDAY – Works of Penny French-Deal – Ends Jan. 21; gallery at Joseph Decuis, 171 N. Main St., Roanoke; hours are during restaurant hours, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and by appointment by calling 260-578-2181.
SATURDAY – Work of Rebecca Stockert – Ends Dec. 18; also, work of Division of Creative Arts alumni and faculty; Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center, Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St.; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
THURSDAY – Art of Hope – Ends Dec. 17; 1 to 6 p.m.; Wunderkammer Company, 3402 Fairfield Ave.; hours are 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday and Dec. 17; presented by Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana; features local artists and their interpretations of mental health; mhanortheastindiana.or/artofhope.