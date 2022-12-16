Fort Wayne Artists Guild

Annette Colgrove’s work is part of the Fort Wayne Artists Guild Holiday Show at the Jeffrey Krull Gallery at the Allen County Public Library.

 Courtesy

ALL WEEKEND – “Fired Up: New Vistas in Ceramics” – Ends Jan. 22; features work of contemporary ceramic artists; also, “Breathing Life Into History: Contemporary Native American Art from the Collection,” ends Jan. 22, and “The National: Best Contemporary Photography 2022,” ends Jan. 8; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; www.fwmoa.org.

ALL WEEKEND – “Norman Rockwell: American Icon” – Ends Sunday; work on loan from Permanent Collection of Midwest Museum of American Art in Elkhart; Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett; hours, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday; admission $5; Spotlight Gallery features works of Heidi Malott and Lupke Gallery featuring works of Michael Poorman; www.garrettmuseumofart.org.

ALL WEEKEND – Fort Wayne Artists Guild Holiday Show – Ends Dec. 31; Jeffrey Krull Gallery, Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza.

ALL WEEKEND – Fall 2022 BFA Exhibition – Ends Jan. 22; features work of BFA candidates graduating from Purdue University Fort Wayne Department of Art and Design; Visual Arts Gallery, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; hours, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

ALL WEEKEND – Art Farm Annual Holiday Pop Gallery – Ends Jan. 15; 17612 E. North County Line Road, Spencerville; gallery hours, noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

ALL WEEKEND – Fort Wayne Artists Guild Holiday Exhibit – Noon to 8 p.m. Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; The Gallery, Jefferson Pointe, between Beer Barrel Pizza and Eddie Bauer, 4130 W. Jefferson Blvd.

FRIDAY – Natallia Yenza – Ends Dec. 31; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road; 432-1524.

FRIDAY – Annette Colgrove – Ends Dec. 31; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; American Red Cross, 1212 E. California Road; 484-9336.

FRIDAY – Hilarie Couture and Valerie McBride – Ends Dec. 31; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Citizens Square, second and third floors, 200 E. Berry St.; 427-2763.

FRIDAY – Kim Lanoue – Ends Dec. 31; Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne, 8200 St. Joe Road; 209-6279.

FRIDAY – Linda Flatley – Ends Dec. 31; Towne House Retirement, 2209 St. Joe Center Road; 483-3116.

FRIDAY – “In the Garden” – Ends April 7; features work of Ejenobo Oke; Manchester University, Gallery G, second floor of Jo Young Switzer Center, North Manchester.

FRIDAY – “Segmented Wood Turning and Painting” – Ends Jan. 22; features art of K. Mark Waninger and Diana Fair; First Presbyterian Theater/Art Gallery, 300 W. Wayne St.

FRIDAY – “Natural Histories” – Ends Jan. 1; features cyanotype art of Erin Patton-McFarren; Honeywell Center, Clark Gallery, Wabash; hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and two hours prior to theater performances.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Holiday Show: 27th Invitational” – Features work of national and local artists; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; hours, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday; www.castlegallery.com.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Art for the Holidays: Featuring Handmade Ornaments and Nativities” – Ends Dec. 31; Orchard Gallery of Fine Art, 6312-A Covington Road; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Holiday Soiree” – Ends Jan. 3; Gallery K on Broadway, 2445 Broadway; hours, noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and by appointment.

SATURDAY – Works of Penny French-Deal – Ends Jan. 21; gallery at Joseph Decuis, 171 N. Main St., Roanoke; hours are during restaurant hours, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and by appointment by calling 260-578-2181.

SATURDAY – Work of Rebecca Stockert – Ends Sunday; also, work of Division of Creative Arts alumni and faculty; Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center, Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St.; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

SATURDAY – Art of Hope – 1 to 6 p.m.; Wunderkammer Company, 3402 Fairfield Ave.; presented by Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana; features local artists and their interpretations of mental health; mhanortheastindiana.or/artofhope.

SATURDAY – Third Saturday – Features resident artists who open studios to public; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Art05 Studios, Reclaimed Fort Wayne, 1514 St. Joseph Blvd.