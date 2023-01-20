Ken Thompson art

Sculpture work by artist Ken Thompson is on display at Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center at University of Saint Francis. Thompson will talk about his work Thursday.

ALL WEEKEND – “Indiana Waterways: The Art of Conservation” – Ends March 19; features oil, watercolor and pastel works by Hoosier artists; also, “Fired Up: New Vistas in Ceramics” and “Breathing Life Into History: Contemporary Native American Art from the Collection,” ends Jan. 22; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; www.fwmoa.org.

ALL WEEKEND – Midwest Regional Exhibition – Ends Feb. 5; features work of artists living and working in the Midwest; also, Postcard Exhibition and Sale, ends Feb. 5; Artlink Contemporary Gallery, 300 E. Main St.; hours, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

ALL WEEKEND – Watercolor Society of Indiana – Ends Feb. 24; Jeffrey Krull Gallery, Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza.

ALL WEEKEND – Fall 2022 BFA Exhibition – Ends Sunday; features work of BFA candidates graduating from Purdue University Fort Wayne Department of Art and Design; Visual Arts Gallery, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; hours, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

ALL WEEKEND – Ken Thompson – Ends Feb. 22; features work of the regional sculptor; also work of Fort Wayne Photography Club; Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center, Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St.; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. “A Closer Look Lecture” with Thompson at noon Thursday; reception for both shows, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

ALL WEEKEND – “Vivian Maier: Street Photographer” – Ends March 26; features 50 black-and-white photographs; Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett; hours, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday; admission $5; www.garrettmuseumofart.org.

FRIDAY – “FREE!” – Ends Feb. 3; features work of Aaron Winey, assistant professor of visual communication design and program director of media art; Mount Memorial Art Gallery, Grace College, 1 Lancer Way, Winona Lake; hours, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

FRIDAY – Natallia Yenza – Ends Feb. 24; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road; 432-1524.

FRIDAY – Hilarie Couture – Ends Feb. 24; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; American Red Cross, 1212 E. California Road; 484-9336.

FRIDAY – Hilarie Couture – Ends Feb. 24; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Citizens Square, second and third floors, 200 E. Berry St.; 427-2763.

FRIDAY – Linda Myers – Ends Feb. 24; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne, 8200 St. Joe Road; 209-6279.

FRIDAY – Barb Yoder – Ends Feb. 24; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Towne House Retirement, 2209 St. Joe Center Road; 483-3116.

FRIDAY – “In the Garden” – Ends April 7; features work of Ejenobo Oke; Manchester University, Gallery G, second floor of Jo Young Switzer Center, North Manchester.

FRIDAY – “Segmented Wood Turning and Painting” – Ends Jan. 22; features art of K. Mark Waninger and Diana Fair; First Presbyterian Theater/Art Gallery, 300 W. Wayne St.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “New Year’s Visions” – Features work of national and local artists with interpretations of the winter season; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; hours, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday; www.castlegallery.com.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Pottery and sculpture by John Dennison – Ends Jan. 31; Orchard Gallery of Fine Art, 6312-A Covington Road; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; also, fiber wall hangings by Kathy Arnold and Valentine hearts by various artists.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “A Journey Through Clay” – Ends March 11; features work of Holly Dowidat; The Arts Included Gallery, Huntington Arts & Entrepreneurial Center, 32 E. Franklin St., Huntington; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

SATURDAY – Works of Penny French-Deal – Ends Jan. 21; gallery at Joseph Decuis, 171 N. Main St., Roanoke; hours are during restaurant hours, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and by appointment by calling 260-578-2181.