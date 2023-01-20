ALL WEEKEND – “Indiana Waterways: The Art of Conservation” – Ends March 19; features oil, watercolor and pastel works by Hoosier artists; also, “Fired Up: New Vistas in Ceramics” and “Breathing Life Into History: Contemporary Native American Art from the Collection,” ends Jan. 22; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; www.fwmoa.org.
ALL WEEKEND – Midwest Regional Exhibition – Ends Feb. 5; features work of artists living and working in the Midwest; also, Postcard Exhibition and Sale, ends Feb. 5; Artlink Contemporary Gallery, 300 E. Main St.; hours, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
ALL WEEKEND – Watercolor Society of Indiana – Ends Feb. 24; Jeffrey Krull Gallery, Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza.
ALL WEEKEND – Fall 2022 BFA Exhibition – Ends Sunday; features work of BFA candidates graduating from Purdue University Fort Wayne Department of Art and Design; Visual Arts Gallery, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; hours, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.
ALL WEEKEND – Ken Thompson – Ends Feb. 22; features work of the regional sculptor; also work of Fort Wayne Photography Club; Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center, Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St.; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. “A Closer Look Lecture” with Thompson at noon Thursday; reception for both shows, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
ALL WEEKEND – “Vivian Maier: Street Photographer” – Ends March 26; features 50 black-and-white photographs; Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett; hours, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday; admission $5; www.garrettmuseumofart.org.
FRIDAY – “FREE!” – Ends Feb. 3; features work of Aaron Winey, assistant professor of visual communication design and program director of media art; Mount Memorial Art Gallery, Grace College, 1 Lancer Way, Winona Lake; hours, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
FRIDAY – Natallia Yenza – Ends Feb. 24; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road; 432-1524.
FRIDAY – Hilarie Couture – Ends Feb. 24; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; American Red Cross, 1212 E. California Road; 484-9336.
FRIDAY – Hilarie Couture – Ends Feb. 24; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Citizens Square, second and third floors, 200 E. Berry St.; 427-2763.
FRIDAY – Linda Myers – Ends Feb. 24; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne, 8200 St. Joe Road; 209-6279.
FRIDAY – Barb Yoder – Ends Feb. 24; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Towne House Retirement, 2209 St. Joe Center Road; 483-3116.
FRIDAY – “In the Garden” – Ends April 7; features work of Ejenobo Oke; Manchester University, Gallery G, second floor of Jo Young Switzer Center, North Manchester.
FRIDAY – “Segmented Wood Turning and Painting” – Ends Jan. 22; features art of K. Mark Waninger and Diana Fair; First Presbyterian Theater/Art Gallery, 300 W. Wayne St.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “New Year’s Visions” – Features work of national and local artists with interpretations of the winter season; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; hours, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday; www.castlegallery.com.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Pottery and sculpture by John Dennison – Ends Jan. 31; Orchard Gallery of Fine Art, 6312-A Covington Road; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; also, fiber wall hangings by Kathy Arnold and Valentine hearts by various artists.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “A Journey Through Clay” – Ends March 11; features work of Holly Dowidat; The Arts Included Gallery, Huntington Arts & Entrepreneurial Center, 32 E. Franklin St., Huntington; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
SATURDAY – Works of Penny French-Deal – Ends Jan. 21; gallery at Joseph Decuis, 171 N. Main St., Roanoke; hours are during restaurant hours, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and by appointment by calling 260-578-2181.