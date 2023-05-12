Longing For a New Heaven by Jon MacGregor

“Longing For a New Heaven” is among paintings by Jon MacGregor that can be seen at Atelier in Warsaw. MacGregor’s show is titled “The Subtle Thief of Youth” and continues through July 1.

ALL WEEKEND – “Miró in New York, 1947: Miró, Hayter and Atelier 17” – Ends June 25; features prints by artists working at working at Atelier 17; also, “Art Deco Glass” ends Aug. 6; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; hours and admission, www.fwmoa.org.

ALL WEEKEND – Hannah Burnworth and Mallor Donen – Ends June 4; “Cultivate, Grow and Nourish” by Burnworth features paper plants; “The Art of Slowing Down: Women’s Labour & Craft” by Donen features processes such as hand-stitching and knitting; Artlink Contemporary Gallery, 300 E. Main St.; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

ALL WEEKEND – Juried Student Art Exhibition – Ends Aug. 11; Visual Arts Gallery, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

ALL WEEKEND – “Early Brown County Artists” – Ends July 1; features work from a private collection; Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett; hours, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday (closed Sundays beginning May 28); www.garrettmuseumofart.org.

FRIDAY – 2023 Senior Art Show – Ends today; Link Gallery, Winger Hall, Manchester University, 604 E. College Ave., North Manchester; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday when classes are in session.

FRIDAY – Parish exhibition – Ends May 21; features work in a variety of mediums by members of the church community; First Presbyterian Theater/Art Gallery, 300 W. Wayne St.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “The Subtle Thief of Youth” – Opens Friday, ends July 1; features work of painter Jon MacGregor; Atelier, 104 E. Center St., Warsaw; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Opening reception 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Figurative clay sculpture by Kimberly Rorick; live edge lamps and furniture by Steve Rorick – Ends May 31; features mosaics by Knipstine and metal work by Deva; Orchard Gallery of Fine Art, 6312-A Covington Road; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Spring Palette” – Features contemporary impressionism, plein air and abstract paintings; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday; www.castlegallery.com.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Spring Show – Ends May 19; ArtSpace/Lima, 65-67 Town Square, Lima, Ohio; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

SATURDAY – Anniversary show – Ends June 17; features work of local artists; Ruth Koomler Art Gallery, 1107 Broadway; noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

SATURDAY – “Celebrating Spring and Mothers” – Ends July 31; French-Deal Fine Art Gallery, 171 N. Main St., Roanoke; 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday or by appointment at 260-578-2181.

SUNDAY – Celeste Lengrerich paintings, Marcia Stauffer pottery – Ends May 28; Langhinrichs Art Gallery, Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 5310 Old Mill Road; 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Thursday.

WEDNESDAY – Work of Media Arts Program students – 6:30 p.m.; features photography, photo editing, graphic design, and audio and video production; Parkview Ballroom, Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; free.

THURSDAY – “Return to Sender: Reclamation through Recycling” – Opens Thursday, ends June 17; sculpture work by Jeff Schofield from found elements; Bread and Circus Art Gallery, 3400 North Anthony Blvd.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday.

THURSDAY – Columbia City Art Crawl – 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; downtown Columbia City businesses; features artwork from students and music by the Columbia City High School Band and Show Choir; art remains on display through June 15.