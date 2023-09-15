Sunny Rain in Shechuan Mountain by Dai Xuezhao

“Sunny Rain in Shechuan Mountain” is an ink and color on paper work by Dai Xuezhao. It is part of the “Poetry in Painting: Scenes from Fort Wayne’s Sister City Taizhou, China” exhibition at Fort Wayne Museum of Art. The exhibition ends Sunday.

ALL WEEKEND – “Poetry in Painting: Scenes from Fort Wayne’s Sister City Taizhou, China” – Ends Sunday; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; hours and admission, www.fwmoa.org.

ALL WEEKEND – Fort Wayne Weavers Guild – Ends Sept. 23; Jeffrey Krull Gallery, Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; hours, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

ALL WEEKEND – Photography Show – Ends Sept. 24; Clark Gallery, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; call 563-1102 for hours.

ALL WEEKEND – Fall 2023 exhibition – Features work from 45 artists; Fort Wayne Artists Guild Gallery, Jefferson Pointe, 4130 W Jefferson Blvd.; noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

ALL WEEKEND – “Relearning to Draw My Judgement” – Ends Nov. 12; features work by Daniel Dienelt Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St.; conservatory admission is $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.

ALL WEEKEND – “Consilience” – Ends Oct. 1; features work by Mille Guldbeck; also, “Second Daughters: The Commodification of Girlhood” with work by Kate Gibson; Artlink Contemporary Gallery, 300 E. Main St.; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

FRIDAY – “Studio Sessions” – Ends Oct. 12; features photographs by Mony Nation; Grace College Mount Memorial Art Gallery, 808 Kings Highway, Winona Lake; 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Artist talk and reception from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Nature’s Palette” – Includes work from CW Mundy, Fred Doloresco, Doreen St. John and Beverly Bruntz; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday; www.castlegallery.com.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Acrylic Paintings by Kathy Funderburg and Nuno Felted Wearable Art by Patti Barker – Ends Sept. 30; The Orchard Gallery of Fine Art, 6312-A Covington Road; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; www.theorchardgallery.com.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Women Take the Walls” – Ends Oct. 1; features work of 12 national and regional artists; Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett; hours, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, or by appointment; www.garrettmuseumofart.org.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “The Hood” and “June” – Ends Sept. 30; features work of Tashema Davis; Arts Included Gallery, Huntington Arts & Entrepreneurial Center, 32 E. Franklin St., Suite 110, Huntington; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

SUNDAY – Hilarie Couture portraits and Emily Simpson fused glass – Ends Sept. 24; Langhinrichs Art Gallery, Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 5310 Old Mill Road; 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Thursday.

SUNDAY – Rinda Hontz – Ends Sept. 28; Sharing Peace Art Gallery, 4900 Fairfield Ave.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday.

THURSDAY – “Luscious” – Ends Oct. 4; features textured abstract wall sculptures by Linette Pedigo; Gallery K on Broadway, 2445 Broadway; 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.