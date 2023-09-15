ALL WEEKEND – “Poetry in Painting: Scenes from Fort Wayne’s Sister City Taizhou, China” – Ends Sunday; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; hours and admission, www.fwmoa.org.
ALL WEEKEND – Fort Wayne Weavers Guild – Ends Sept. 23; Jeffrey Krull Gallery, Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; hours, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
ALL WEEKEND – Photography Show – Ends Sept. 24; Clark Gallery, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; call 563-1102 for hours.
ALL WEEKEND – Fall 2023 exhibition – Features work from 45 artists; Fort Wayne Artists Guild Gallery, Jefferson Pointe, 4130 W Jefferson Blvd.; noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
ALL WEEKEND – “Relearning to Draw My Judgement” – Ends Nov. 12; features work by Daniel Dienelt Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St.; conservatory admission is $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.
ALL WEEKEND – “Consilience” – Ends Oct. 1; features work by Mille Guldbeck; also, “Second Daughters: The Commodification of Girlhood” with work by Kate Gibson; Artlink Contemporary Gallery, 300 E. Main St.; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
FRIDAY – “Studio Sessions” – Ends Oct. 12; features photographs by Mony Nation; Grace College Mount Memorial Art Gallery, 808 Kings Highway, Winona Lake; 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Artist talk and reception from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Nature’s Palette” – Includes work from CW Mundy, Fred Doloresco, Doreen St. John and Beverly Bruntz; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday; www.castlegallery.com.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Acrylic Paintings by Kathy Funderburg and Nuno Felted Wearable Art by Patti Barker – Ends Sept. 30; The Orchard Gallery of Fine Art, 6312-A Covington Road; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; www.theorchardgallery.com.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Women Take the Walls” – Ends Oct. 1; features work of 12 national and regional artists; Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett; hours, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, or by appointment; www.garrettmuseumofart.org.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “The Hood” and “June” – Ends Sept. 30; features work of Tashema Davis; Arts Included Gallery, Huntington Arts & Entrepreneurial Center, 32 E. Franklin St., Suite 110, Huntington; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
SUNDAY – Hilarie Couture portraits and Emily Simpson fused glass – Ends Sept. 24; Langhinrichs Art Gallery, Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 5310 Old Mill Road; 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Thursday.
SUNDAY – Rinda Hontz – Ends Sept. 28; Sharing Peace Art Gallery, 4900 Fairfield Ave.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday.
THURSDAY – “Luscious” – Ends Oct. 4; features textured abstract wall sculptures by Linette Pedigo; Gallery K on Broadway, 2445 Broadway; 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.