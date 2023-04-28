ALL WEEKEND – “Miró in New York, 1947: Miró, Hayter and Atelier 17” – Ends June 25; features prints by artists working at Atelier 17; also, “Art Deco Glass” ends Aug. 6; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; hours and admission, www.fwmoa.org. Curator’s Tour of “Miró” at 12:15 p.m. Thursday; register at fwmoa.org/rsvp.
ALL WEEKEND – 47th Creative Arts Student Exhibition – Ends Wednesday; works of University of Saint Francis students; Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center, Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St.; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
ALL WEEKEND – Juried Student Art Exhibition – Ends Aug. 11; Visual Arts Gallery, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.
ALL WEEKEND – Fort Wayne Photography Club – Ends Sunday; Henry’s Restaurant, 536 W. Main St.; 4 p.m. to 3 a.m.
ALL WEEKEND – “Early Brown County Artists” – Ends July 1; features work from a private collection; Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett; hours, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday (closed Sundays beginning May 28); www.garrettmuseumofart.org.
FRIDAY – Spring 2023 Student Exhibition – Ends today; features senior thesis projects from PFW’s Department of Art and Design; Jeffrey Krull Gallery, Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; hours, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
FRIDAY – 2023 Senior Art Show – Ends May 12; Link Gallery, Winger Hall, Manchester University, 604 E. College Ave., North Manchester; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday when classes are in session.
FRIDAY – Parish exhibition – Ends May 21; features work in a variety of mediums by members of the church community; First Presbyterian Theater/Art Gallery, 300 W. Wayne St.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Spring Palette” – Features contemporary impressionism, plein air and abstract paintings; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday; www.castlegallery.com.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Christina Knipstine and Garden Deva – Ends Saturday; features mosaics by Knipstine and metal work by Deva; Orchard Gallery of Fine Art, 6312-A Covington Road; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Sculpture by Kimberly Rorick and furniture by Steve Rorick, beginning Tuesday.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Spring Show – Ends Saturday; features work of local artists; Ruth Koomler Art Gallery, 1107 Broadway; noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Spring Show – Ends May 19; ArtSpace/Lima, 65-67 Town Square, Lima, Ohio; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
SATURDAY – Spring Show – Ends Wednesday; Gallery K on Broadway, 2445 Broadway; noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and by appointment.
SATURDAY – “Celebrating Spring and Mothers” – Opens Saturday, ends July 31; French-Deal Fine Art Gallery, 171 N. Main St., Roanoke; 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday or by appointment at 260-578-2181.
SUNDAY – Celeste Lengrerich paintings, Marcia Stauffer pottery – Ends May 28; Langhinrichs Art Gallery, Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 5310 Old Mill Road; 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Thursday.
THURSDAY – Hannah Burnworth and Mallor Donen – Opens Thursday, ends June 4; “Cultivate, Grow and Nourish” by Burnworth features paper plants; “The Art of Slowing Down: Women’s Labour & Craft” by Donen features processes such as hand-stitching and knitting; Artlink Contemporary Gallery, 300 E. Main St.; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.