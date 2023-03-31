ALL WEEKEND – “Art Deco Glass” – Opens Saturday, ends Aug. 6; features works from the David Huchthausen Collection; also, 2023 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, ends April 8; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; hours and admission, www.fwmoa.org.
ALL WEEKEND – “43rd National Print Exhibition” – Ends April 23; features work of 60 contemporary printmakers from across the country; Artlink Contemporary Gallery, 300 E. Main St.; hours, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
ALL WEEKEND – PFW Art and Design Faculty Exhibition – Ends April 9; Visual Arts Gallery, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; hours, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.
ALL WEEKEND – “Art of Florence” – Ends Sunday; work of Purdue University Fort Wayne students and faculty created while abroad; Jeffrey Krull Gallery, Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; hours, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
ALL WEEKEND – “Ritual: Paintings by Andrea Granger” – Ends April 22; Atelier, 104 E. Center St., Warsaw; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
FRIDAY – “In the Garden” – Ends April 7; features work of Ejenobo Oke; Manchester University, Gallery G, second floor of Jo Young Switzer Center, North Manchester.
FRIDAY – 2023 Senior Art Show – Ends May 12; Link Gallery, Winger Hall, Manchester University, 604 E College Ave., North Manchester; hours, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday when classes are in session.
FRIDAY – Mike Durbin Photography – Ends today; Firefly Coffee house, 3523 N. Anthony Blvd.; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
FRIDAY – Fort Wayne Photography Club – Ends today; Trubble Brewing, 2725 Broadway; 4 to 10 p.m.
FRIDAY – Parish exhibition – Ends May 21; features work in a variety of mediums by members of the church community; First Presbyterian Theater/Art Gallery, 300 W. Wayne St.
FRIDAY – Works of The Eighteen – Ends April 16; Clark Gallery, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; features work by Black visual artists; hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Ides of Art” – Features contemporary impressionism, plein air and abstract paintings; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; hours, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday; www.castlegallery.com.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Into the Woods” – Ends Saturday; features more than 30 artists with interpretations of the title theme; Orchard Gallery of Fine Art, 6312-A Covington Road; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Spring Show – Ends April 29; features work of local artists; Ruth Koomler Art Gallery, 1107 Broadway; hours, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
SUNDAY – Celeste Lengrerich paintings, Marcia Stauffer pottery – Ends May 28; Langhinrichs Art Gallery, Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 5310 Old Mill Road; 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Thursday.
MONDAY – 47th Creative Arts Student Exhibition – Ends May 3; works of University of Saint Francis students; Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center, Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St.; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.