Spring Dawn Kimono at Fort Wayne Museum of Art

Thom Norris, left, and Eric Markow stand next to their woven glass kimono, “Spring Dawn,” after installing the piece in the Glass Wing at Fort Wayne Museum of Art on June 13. This Kimono is one of four life-size woven glass kimonos created, and the only one now available in a public collection.

 Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette

ALL WEEKEND – “Miró in New York, 1947: Miró, Hayter and Atelier 17” – Ends Sunday; features prints by artists working at working at Atelier 17; also, “Art Deco Glass” ends Aug. 6; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; hours and admission, www.fwmoa.org.

ALL WEEKEND – “45th Annual Members’ Showcase” – Ends July 16; Artlink Contemporary Gallery, 300 E. Main St.; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

ALL WEEKEND – Juried Student Art Exhibition – Ends Aug. 11; Visual Arts Gallery, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

ALL WEEKEND – “Landscape Architecture & Art” – Ends Aug. 13; Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St.; conservatory admission is $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Early Brown County Artists” – Ends July 1; features work from a private collection; Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett; hours, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday; www.garrettmuseumofart.org.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “The Subtle Thief of Youth” – Ends July 1; features work of painter Jon MacGregor; Atelier, 104 E. Center St., Warsaw; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Joys of Summer” – Includes work from Robert Eberle, Fred Doloresco, Robert Hagberg and Donna Shortt; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday; www.castlegallery.com.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Oddities and Curiosities” and “Mosaic Mirrors” – Ends June 28; features new work from mixed media artist Susan Kline and a new mosaic mirror by Paula Crill; The Orchard Gallery of Fine Art, 6312-A Covington Road; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; www.theorchardgallery.com.

FRIDAY AND SUNDAY – Mary Klopfer and Shane Murphy – Ends June 30; Sharing Peace Art Gallery, 4900 Fairfield Ave.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday, 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday.

SATURDAY – “Celebrating Spring and Mothers” – Ends July 31; French-Deal Fine Art Gallery, 171 N. Main St., Roanoke; 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday or by appointment at 260-578-2181.

SUNDAY – Catherine Mowry and Rebecca Good – Ends July 29; Langhinrichs Art Gallery, Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 5310 Old Mill Road; 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Thursday.

TUESDAY – “Celebration of the Arts & Artists of Paulding County” – Ends Tuesday; featuring work from the 1940s to today; John Paulding Historical Society, 600 Fairground Drive, Paulding, Ohio; free; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.