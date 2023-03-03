ALL WEEKEND – “Indiana Waterways: The Art of Conservation” – Ends March 19; features oil, watercolor and pastel works by Hoosier artists; also, 2023 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, ends April 8; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; www.fwmoa.org.
ALL WEEKEND – “Waning Elements” – Ends March 12; features work of Jessica Calderwood, Brent Cole, Jennifer Halvorson and Jacinda Russell; Artlink Contemporary Gallery, 300 E. Main St.; hours, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
ALL WEEKEND – “Vivian Maier: Street Photographer” – Ends March 26; features 50 black-and-white photographs; Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett; hours, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday; admission $5; www.garrettmuseumofart.org.
ALL WEEKEND – 47th annual High School Art Exhibition – Ends March 15; more than 250 works by students in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan; Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center, Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St.; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
ALL WEEKEND – Mike Durbin Photography – Ends March 31; Firefly Coffee house, 3523 N. Anthony Blvd.; hours, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Meet and greet from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
ALL WEEKEND – Fort Wayne Photography Club – Ends March 31; Trubble Brewing, 2725 Broadway; hours, 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
FRIDAY – “Taking Me Back” – Ends March 12; photography by Jared Christiansen; Clark Gallery, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
FRIDAY – “In the Garden” – Ends April 7; features work of Ejenobo Oke; Manchester University, Gallery G, second floor of Jo Young Switzer Center, North Manchester.
FRIDAY – “Knife’s Edge – Papercutting” – Ends March 19; features art Lou Hii and Janice Furtner; First Presbyterian Theater/Art Gallery, 300 W. Wayne St.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Ides of Art” – Features contemporary impressionism, plein air and abstract paintings; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; hours, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday; www.castlegallery.com.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Into the Woods” – Ends April 1; features more than 30 artists with interpretations of the title theme; Orchard Gallery of Fine Art, 6312-A Covington Road; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Opening reception from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “A Journey Through Clay” – Ends March 11; features work of Holly Dowidat; Arts Included Gallery, Huntington Arts & Entrepreneurial Center, 32 E. Franklin St., Suite 110, Huntington; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY – “Art of Florence” – Opens Saturday, ends April 2; work of PFW students and faculty created while abroad; Jeffrey Krull Gallery, Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
SUNDAY – Teresa Vazquez and Diane Zimmanck – Ends March 26; Langhinrichs Art Gallery, Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 5310 Old Mill Road; 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Thursday or by appointment by calling 744-1867.
THURSDAY – “Ritual: Paintings by Andrea Granger” – Ends April 22; Atelier, 104 E. Center St., Warsaw; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The contemporary art gallery operated by Sea Grandon opens Thursday with a reception for “Ritual” from 6 to 9 p.m.