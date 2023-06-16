ALL WEEKEND – “Miró in New York, 1947: Miró, Hayter and Atelier 17” – Ends June 25; features prints by artists working at working at Atelier 17; also, “Art Deco Glass” ends Aug. 6; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; hours and admission, www.fwmoa.org.
ALL WEEKEND – “45th Annual Members’ Showcase” – Ends July 16; Artlink Contemporary Gallery, 300 E. Main St.; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
ALL WEEKEND – Juried Student Art Exhibition – Ends Aug. 11; Visual Arts Gallery, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.
ALL WEEKEND – “Unity With Variety” – Ends Sunday; features work of Hilarie Couture; Clark Gallery, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; call 563-1102 for hours.
ALL WEEKEND – “Landscape Architecture & Art” – Ends Aug. 13; Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St.; conservatory admission is $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Early Brown County Artists” – Ends July 1; features work from a private collection; Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett; hours, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday; www.garrettmuseumofart.org.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Return to Sender: Reclamation through Recycling” – Ends Saturday; sculpture work by Jeff Schofield from found elements; Bread and Circus Art Gallery, 3400 North Anthony Blvd.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “The Subtle Thief of Youth” – Ends July 1; features work of painter Jon MacGregor; Atelier, 104 E. Center St., Warsaw; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Joys of Summer” – Includes work from Robert Eberle, Fred Doloresco, Robert Hagberg and Donna Shortt; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday; www.castlegallery.com.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Oddities and Curiosities” and “Mosaic Mirrors” – Ends June 28; features new work from mixed media artist Susan Kline and a new mosaic mirror by Paula Crill; The Orchard Gallery of Fine Art, 6312-A Covington Road; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; www.theorchardgallery.com.
FRIDAY AND SUNDAY – Mary Klopfer and Shane Murphy – Ends June 30; Sharing Peace Art Gallery, 4900 Fairfield Ave.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday, 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday.
SATURDAY – 3rd Saturday Open Studio – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Art05 Studio Collective, inside Reclaimed Fort Wayne Salvage Co., 1514 St. Joseph Blvd.; features oils, charcoal, acrylics, mixed media, photography and watercolor in gallery and artist studios to visit.
SATURDAY – Anniversary show – Ends Saturday; features work of local artists; Ruth Koomler Art Gallery, 1107 Broadway; noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
SATURDAY – “Celebrating Spring and Mothers” – Ends July 31; French-Deal Fine Art Gallery, 171 N. Main St., Roanoke; 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday or by appointment at 260-578-2181.
SUNDAY – Catherine Mowry and Rebecca Good – Ends July 29; Langhinrichs Art Gallery, Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 5310 Old Mill Road; 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Thursday.
TUESDAY – “Celebration of the Arts & Artists of Paulding County” – Ends June 27; featuring work from the 1940s to today; John Paulding Historical Society, 600 Fairground Drive, Paulding, Ohio; free; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays.