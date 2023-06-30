Independence Day on Tuesday will affect regular hours listed for some venues.
ALL WEEKEND – “Art Deco Glass” – Ends Aug. 6; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; hours and admission, www.fwmoa.org.
ALL WEEKEND – “45th Annual Members’ Showcase” – Ends July 16; Artlink Contemporary Gallery, 300 E. Main St.; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
ALL WEEKEND – Juried Student Art Exhibition – Ends Aug. 11; Visual Arts Gallery, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.
ALL WEEKEND – “Landscape Architecture & Art” – Ends Aug. 13; Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St.; conservatory admission is $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Early Brown County Artists” – Ends July 1; features work from a private collection; Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett; hours, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday; www.garrettmuseumofart.org.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “The Subtle Thief of Youth” – Ends July 1; features work of painter Jon MacGregor; Atelier, 104 E. Center St., Warsaw; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Joys of Summer” – Includes work from Robert Eberle, Fred Doloresco, Robert Hagberg and Donna Shortt; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday; www.castlegallery.com.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Comfort Me: Paintings, Quilts and More by Kaylan Buteyn” – Ends July 31; The Orchard Gallery of Fine Art, 6312-A Covington Road; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; www.theorchardgallery.com.
FRIDAY AND SUNDAY – Mary Klopfer and Shane Murphy – Ends today; Sharing Peace Art Gallery, 4900 Fairfield Ave.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
SATURDAY – “A Symphony of Color” – Ends July 20; Gallery K on Broadway, 2445 Broadway; 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
SATURDAY – “Celebrating Spring and Mothers” – Ends July 31; French-Deal Fine Art Gallery, 171 N. Main St., Roanoke; 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday or by appointment at 260-578-2181.
SUNDAY – Catherine Mowry and Rebecca Good – Ends July 29; Langhinrichs Art Gallery, Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 5310 Old Mill Road; 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Thursday.
SUNDAY – “Be ARTSee” – Ends July 30; includes art by Scott Baker, Jennifer Bok Boyd and Rosie Bryant; Women’s Commission Gallery, Defiance College, 701 N. Clinton St., Defiance; 1 to 5 p.m.