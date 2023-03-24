ALL WEEKEND – 2023 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards – Ends April 8; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; hours and admission, www.fwmoa.org.
ALL WEEKEND – “Vivian Maier: Street Photographer” – Ends Sunday; features 50 black-and-white photographs; Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett; hours, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday; admission $5; www.garrettmuseumofart.org.
ALL WEEKEND – “43rd National Print Exhibition” – Ends April 23; features work of 60 contemporary printmakers from across the country; Artlink Contemporary Gallery, 300 E. Main St.; hours, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
ALL WEEKEND – PFW Art and Design Faculty Exhibition – Ends April 9; Visual Arts Gallery, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; hours, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.
ALL WEEKEND – Mike Durbin Photography – Ends March 31; Firefly Coffee house, 3523 N. Anthony Blvd.; hours, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
ALL WEEKEND – Fort Wayne Photography Club – Ends March 31; Trubble Brewing, 2725 Broadway; hours, 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
ALL WEEKEND – “Art of Florence” – Ends April 2; work of Purdue University Fort Wayne students and faculty created while abroad; Jeffrey Krull Gallery, Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
ALL WEEKEND – “Ritual: Paintings by Andrea Granger” – Ends April 22; Atelier, 104 E. Center St., Warsaw; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
FRIDAY – “In the Garden” – Ends April 7; features work of Ejenobo Oke; Manchester University, Gallery G, second floor of Jo Young Switzer Center, North Manchester.
FRIDAY – 2023 Senior Art Show – Ends May 12; Link Gallery, Winger Hall, Manchester University, 604 E College Ave., North Manchester; hours, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday when classes are in session.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Ides of Art” – Features contemporary impressionism, plein air and abstract paintings; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; hours, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday; www.castlegallery.com.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Into the Woods” – Ends April 1; features more than 30 artists with interpretations of the title theme; Orchard Gallery of Fine Art, 6312-A Covington Road; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Landscape” – Ends Wednesday; photos by John Walz; Women’s Commission Gallery, Defiance College, 701 N. Clinton St., Defiance; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Spring Show – Ends April 29; features work of local artists; Ruth Koomler Art Gallery, 1107 Broadway; hours, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
FRIDAY – Parish exhibition – Ends May 21; features work in a variety of mediums by members of the church community; First Presbyterian Theater/Art Gallery, 300 W. Wayne St. Opening reception 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday; congressional reception 12:15 to 1 p.m. Sunday.
FRIDAY – Works of The Eighteen – Ends April 16; Clark Gallery, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; features work by Black visual artists; hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
SUNDAY – Teresa Vazquez and Diane Zimmanck – Ends Sunday; Langhinrichs Art Gallery, Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 5310 Old Mill Road; 9 a.m. to noon Sunday or by appointment by calling 744-1867.