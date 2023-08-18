ALL WEEKEND – “An American Renaissance in Fort Wayne: Muralists from the Allen County Courthouse” – Ends Sept. 10; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; also, “Poetry in Painting: Scenes from Fort Wayne’s Sister City Taizhou, China,” ends Sept. 17; hours and admission, www.fwmoa.org.
ALL WEEKEND – “Landscape Architecture & Art” – Ends Sunday; Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St.; conservatory admission is $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.
ALL WEEKEND – Kim Clark Family Exhibit – Ends Sunday; features work by the late Clark; Clark Gallery, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; hours, 563-1102.
ALL WEEKEND – Fort Wayne Weavers Guild – Ends Sept. 23; Jeffrey Krull Gallery, Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Bird Blast: Mixed Media on Fabric by Dawn Gerardot” – Ends Aug. 31; also, “Four Potters from Ohio” featuring work of Ann Vreeland, Mary Ellen Taylor, Marti Osnowitz and Mary Weiss; The Orchard Gallery of Fine Art, 6312-A Covington Road; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; www.theorchardgallery.com.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Joys of Summer” – Includes work from Robert Eberle, Fred Doloresco, Robert Hagberg and Donna Shortt; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday; www.castlegallery.com.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Women Take the Walls” – Ends Oct. 1; features work of 12 national and regional artists; Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett; 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, or by appointment; www.garrettmuseumofart.org.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Pink is Punk: A Barbiecore Art Pop Up” – Ends Aug. 26; features work 18 artists; Atelier, 104 E. Center St., Warsaw; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Good Vibrations” – Ends Aug. 30; features work of photographer Don Jardine; ArtSpace/Lima, 65-67 Town Square, Lima, Ohio; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “The Hood” and “June” – Ends Sept. 30; features work of Tashema Davis; Arts Included Gallery, Huntington Arts & Entrepreneurial Center, 32 E. Franklin St., Suite 110, Huntington; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Artist reception from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday.
SATURDAY – Summer art show – 6 to 9 p.m.; Jake Art Studio, 924 W. Berry St.; features new paintings by Jake Patten and Becky Johnson.
SUNDAY – Hilarie Couture portraits and Emily Simpson fused glass – Ends Sept. 24; Langhinrichs Art Gallery, Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 5310 Old Mill Road; 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Thursday.
SUNDAY – Brent Hardwick – Ends Aug. 31; Sharing Peace Art Gallery, 4900 Fairfield Ave.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday.
SUNDAY – “A Celebration of Faith and Art” – Ends Sept. 10; includes exhibit of art and live event; Ebenezer Hall, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 917 W. Jefferson Blvd.; 2 to 4 p.m. This week’s live event is poems, short stories and dramatic readings by local poets and performers.
THURSDAY – Photography Show – Ends Sept. 24; Clark Gallery, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; call 563-1102 for hours.