ALL WEEKEND – “Miró in New York, 1947: Miró, Hayter and Atelier 17” – Ends June 25; features prints by artists working at working at Atelier 17; also, “Art Deco Glass” ends Aug. 6; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; hours and admission, www.fwmoa.org.
ALL WEEKEND – Hannah Burnworth and Mallor Donen – Ends June 4; “Cultivate, Grow and Nourish” by Burnworth features paper plants; “The Art of Slowing Down: Women’s Labour & Craft” by Donen features processes such as hand-stitching and knitting; Artlink Contemporary Gallery, 300 E. Main St.; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
ALL WEEKEND – Juried Student Art Exhibition – Ends Aug. 11; Visual Arts Gallery, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.
ALL WEEKEND – “Early Brown County Artists” – Ends July 1; features work from a private collection; Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett; hours, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday (closed Sundays beginning May 28); www.garrettmuseumofart.org.
FRIDAY – 2023 Senior Art Show – Ends May 12; Link Gallery, Winger Hall, Manchester University, 604 E. College Ave., North Manchester; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday when classes are in session.
FRIDAY – Parish exhibition – Ends May 21; features work in a variety of mediums by members of the church community; First Presbyterian Theater/Art Gallery, 300 W. Wayne St.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Figurative clay sculpture by Kimberly Rorick; live edge lamps and furniture by Steve Rorick – Ends May 31; features mosaics by Knipstine and metal work by Deva; Orchard Gallery of Fine Art, 6312-A Covington Road; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Spring Palette” – Features contemporary impressionism, plein air and abstract paintings; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday; www.castlegallery.com.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Spring Show – Ends May 19; ArtSpace/Lima, 65-67 Town Square, Lima, Ohio; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
SATURDAY – 13th Annual Rural Artist Studio Tour – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; self-guided tour of eight artist studios; for map of locations, go to www.facebook.com/ArtStudioTour or email kristyjo52@comcast.net; free.
SATURDAY – Anniversary show – Ends June 17; features work of local artists; Ruth Koomler Art Gallery, 1107 Broadway; noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
SATURDAY – “Celebrating Spring and Mothers” – Ends July 31; French-Deal Fine Art Gallery, 171 N. Main St., Roanoke; 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday or by appointment at 260-578-2181.
SUNDAY – Celeste Lengrerich paintings, Marcia Stauffer pottery – Ends May 28; Langhinrichs Art Gallery, Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 5310 Old Mill Road; 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Thursday.