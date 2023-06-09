Verreries Schneider, "Vase Pavot (Poppy Vase)"

“Vase Pavot (Poppy Vase)” by Verreries Schneider is part of the Art Deco Glass exhibition at Fort Wayne Museum of Art through Aug. 6.

ALL WEEKEND – “Miró in New York, 1947: Miró, Hayter and Atelier 17” – Ends June 25; features prints by artists working at Atelier 17; also, “Art Deco Glass” ends Aug. 6; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; hours and admission, www.fwmoa.org.

ALL WEEKEND – Juried Student Art Exhibition – Ends Aug. 11; Visual Arts Gallery, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

ALL WEEKEND – “Unity With Variety” – Ends June 18; features work of Hilarie Couture; Clark Gallery, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; hours, 563-1102.

ALL WEEKEND – “Landscape Architecture & Art” – Ends Aug. 13; Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St.; conservatory admission is $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Early Brown County Artists” – Ends July 1; features work from a private collection; Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett; hours, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday; www.garrettmuseumofart.org.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Return to Sender: Reclamation through Recycling” – Ends June 17; sculpture work by Jeff Schofield from found elements; Bread and Circus Art Gallery, 3400 N. Anthony Blvd.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “The Subtle Thief of Youth” – Ends July 1; work of painter Jon MacGregor; Atelier, 104 E. Center St., Warsaw; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Joys of Summer” – Work from Robert Eberle, Fred Doloresco, Robert Hagberg and Donna Shortt; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday; www.castlegallery.com.

FRIDAY AND SUNDAY – Mary Klopfer and Shane Murphy – Ends June 30; Sharing Peace Art Gallery, 4900 Fairfield Ave.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday, 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday.

SATURDAY – Anniversary show – Ends June 17; features work of local artists; Ruth Koomler Art Gallery, 1107 Broadway; noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

SATURDAY – “Celebrating Spring and Mothers” – Ends July 31; French-Deal Fine Art Gallery, 171 N. Main St., Roanoke; 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday or by appointment at 260-578-2181.

SUNDAY – Catherine Mowry and Rebecca Good – Ends July 29; Langhinrichs Art Gallery, Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 5310 Old Mill Road; 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Thursday.

TUESDAY – “Celebration of the Arts & Artists of Paulding County” – Ends June 27; work from the 1940s to today; John Paulding Historical Society, 600 Fairground Drive, Paulding, Ohio; free; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays.

THURSDAY – “45th Annual Members’ Showcase” – Opens Thursday, ends July 16; Artlink Contemporary Gallery, 300 E. Main St.; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Opening reception 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.