ALL WEEKEND – “An American Renaissance in Fort Wayne: Muralists from the Allen County Courthouse” – Ends Sept. 10; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; also, “Poetry in Painting: Scenes from Fort Wayne’s Sister City Taizhou, China,” ends Sept. 17; hours and admission, www.fwmoa.org. Curator’s Tour of “American Renaissance” at noon Thursday; reserve a ticket at fwmoa.org/rsvp.
ALL WEEKEND – “The Red Planet” – Ends Aug. 26; features work by Mary Johnson; also, “Moments: The Plein Air Movement” featuring work by Carla Bosch, Susan Ritter and Anna Cherkashina, ends Aug. 26; Artlink Contemporary Gallery, 300 E. Main St.; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
ALL WEEKEND – Juried Student Art Exhibition – Ends Aug. 11; Visual Arts Gallery, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.
ALL WEEKEND – “Landscape Architecture & Art” – Ends Aug. 13; Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St.; conservatory admission is $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.
ALL WEEKEND – Kim Clark Family Exhibit – Ends Aug. 20; features work by the late Clark; Clark Gallery, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; call 563-1102 for hours.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Joys of Summer” – Includes work from Robert Eberle, Fred Doloresco, Robert Hagberg and Donna Shortt; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday; www.castlegallery.com.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Comfort Me: Paintings, Quilts and More by Kaylan Buteyn” – Ends Monday; The Orchard Gallery of Fine Art, 6312-A Covington Road; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; www.theorchardgallery.com.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Women Take the Walls” – Ends Oct. 1; features work of 12 national and regional artists; Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett; hours, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, or by appointment; www.garrettmuseumofart.org.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Pink is Punk: A Barbiecore Art Pop Up” – Ends Aug. 26; features work 18 artists; Atelier, 104 E. Center St., Warsaw; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
SATURDAY – “Celebrating Spring and Mothers” – Ends Monday; French-Deal Fine Art Gallery, 171 N. Main St., Roanoke; 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday or by appointment at 260-578-2181.
SUNDAY – Brent Hardwick – Ends Monday; Sharing Peace Art Gallery, 4900 Fairfield Ave.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday.
SUNDAY – “Be ARTSee” – Ends Sunday; includes art by Scott Baker, Jennifer Bok Boyd and Rosie Bryant; Women’s Commission Gallery, Defiance College, 701 N. Clinton St., Defiance; 1 to 5 p.m.
THURSDAY – Hilarie Couture portraits and Emily Simpson fused glass – Opens Thursday, ends Sept. 24; Langhinrichs Art Gallery, Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 5310 Old Mill Road; 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Thursday.
THURSDAY – “Good Vibrations” – Ends Aug. 30; features work of photographer Don Jardine; ArtSpace/Lima, 65-67 Town Square, Lima, Ohio; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Opening reception 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday.