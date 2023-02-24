ALL WEEKEND – “Indiana Waterways: The Art of Conservation” – Ends March 19; features oil, watercolor and pastel works by Hoosier artists; also, 2023 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, ends April 8; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; www.fwmoa.org.
ALL WEEKEND – “Waning Elements” – Ends March 12; features work of Jessica Calderwood, Brent Cole, Jennifer Halvorson and Jacinda Russell; Artlink Contemporary Gallery, 300 E. Main St.; hours, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
ALL WEEKEND – “Deep Well” – Ends Wednesday; features work of Laurie Hogin; Visual Arts Gallery, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; hours, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.
ALL WEEKEND – “Vivian Maier: Street Photographer” – Ends March 26; features 50 black-and-white photographs; Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett; hours, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday; admission $5; www.garrettmuseumofart.org.
FRIDAY – “Taking Me Back” – Ends March 12; photography by Jared Christiansen; Clark Gallery, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
FRIDAY – Watercolor Society of Indiana – Ends today; Jeffrey Krull Gallery, Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza.
FRIDAY – Natallia Yenza – Ends today; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road; 432-1524.
FRIDAY – Hilarie Couture – Ends today; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; American Red Cross, 1212 E. California Road; 484-9336.
FRIDAY – Hilarie Couture – Ends today; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Citizens Square, second and third floors, 200 E. Berry St.; 427-2763.
FRIDAY – Linda Myers – Ends today; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne, 8200 St. Joe Road; 209-6279.
FRIDAY – Barb Yoder – Ends today; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Towne House Retirement, 2209 St. Joe Center Road; 483-3116.
FRIDAY – “Senior Art/Design Portfolio” – Ends Thursday; Grace College Mount Memorial Art Gallery, 808 Kings Highway, Winona Lake; 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
FRIDAY – “In the Garden” – Ends April 7; features work of Ejenobo Oke; Manchester University, Gallery G, second floor of Jo Young Switzer Center, North Manchester.
FRIDAY – “Knife’s Edge – Papercutting” – Ends March 19; features art Lou Hii and Janice Furtner; First Presbyterian Theater/Art Gallery, 300 W. Wayne St.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Art Is Love” – Features work of national and local artists with interpretations of the season of love; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; hours, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday; www.castlegallery.com.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – High School Invitational – Ends Wednesday; ArtSpace/Lima, 65-67 Town Square, Lima, Ohio; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Encaustic and acrylics paintings by Ruth Koomler – Ends Tuesday; Orchard Gallery of Fine Art, 6312-A Covington Road; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; also, Valentine hearts by various artists.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “A Journey Through Clay” – Ends March 11; features work of Holly Dowidat; Arts Included Gallery, Huntington Arts & Entrepreneurial Center, 32 E. Franklin St., Suite 110, Huntington; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
SUNDAY – Teresa Vazquez and Diane Zimmanck – Ends March 26; Langhinrichs Art Gallery, Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 5310 Old Mill Road; 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Thursday or by appointment by calling 744-1867.
THURSDAY – 47th annual High School Art Exhibition – Ends March 15; more than 250 works by students in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan; Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center, Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St.; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday with awards at 7 p.m.