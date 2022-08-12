Jim Dine

The work of artist Jim Dine is part of the exhibit “Vocabulary of Metaphors” at the Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center at University of Saint Francis.

ALL WEEKEND – “Bill Blass: Fort Wayne’s Fashion Designer” – Ends Sept. 18; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; fwmoa.org.

ALL WEEKEND – “Samsara” – Ends Sept. 11; features work of fine art conceptual photographer Brooke Shaden; Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett; hours, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday; www.garrettmuseum ofart.org. Opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday; $8 admission; artist talk at 6:30 p.m. with upstairs gallery open with “Spaces” that features images and poetry by Angela Green and Jim Gabbard.

ALL WEEKEND – Decatur Sculpture Tour – Features 20 outdoor exhibits and 11 indoor exhibits; various locations in Decatur; for more information, go to decatursculpturetour.com.

ALL WEEKEND – “Explorations” by George Morrison and “Moments: The Plein Air Movement” – Ends Aug. 27; Artlink, 300 E. Main St.; hours, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

ALL WEEKEND – “Celebrating the Divine Feminine: With Gratitude for Ilene Satala & The Visionary Art Collective” – Ends Sept. 24; Jeffrey R. Krull Gallery, Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

FRIDAY – “Dreamscapes” – Ends Aug. 21; features work of Mary Zarbano; Clark Gallery, Honeywell Center, Wabash; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

FRIDAY – Kim LaNoue – Ends Aug. 31; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road; 432-1524.

FRIDAY – Kenya Irby-King – Ends Aug. 31; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; American Red Cross, 1212 E. California Road; 484-9336.

FRIDAY – Natallia Yenza and John Leavell – Ends Aug. 31; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Citizens Square, second and third floors, 200 E. Berry St.; 427-2763.

FRIDAY – Toni McAlhany – Ends Aug. 31; Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne, 8200 St. Joe Road; 209-6279.

FRIDAY – Tom DeSomer – Ends Aug. 31; Perks Peak, 9715 St. Joe Road, Leo-Cedarville; 615-4479.

FRIDAY – Rodka Dammeyer – Ends Aug. 31; Towne House Retirement, 2209 St. Joe Center Road; 483-3116.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Joys of Summer” – Features local and national artists; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; hours, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday or by appointment; castlegallery.com.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Kristy Jo Beber: Colorful Stoneware Pottery and Acrylic Paintings” – Ends Aug. 31; The Orchard Gallery of Fine Art, 6312-A Covington Road; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Fort Wayne Artists Guild – Ends Aug. 20; Gallery at Jefferson Pointe, Jefferson Pointe, 4130 W. Jefferson Blvd.; hours, noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Our Web” – Ends Sept. 3; Bread & Circus, 3400 N. Anthony Blvd.; hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; bcgalleryfw.com.

SATURDAY – “Framing the Fort: Highlights of Our Great City” and “History & Geographical Changes in Fort Wayne Featuring Chris Catalogna” – Ends Aug. 17; Gallery K on Broadway, 2445 Broadway; noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

SUNDAY – Paintings by Alan Grinsfelder – Ends Aug. 28; Langhinrichs Art Gallery, Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 5310 Old Mill Road; 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Monday and Thursday.

MONDAY – “Vocabulary of Metaphors” – Ends Oct. 23; features work of Jim Dine; Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center, University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St.; gallery hours, 9 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.