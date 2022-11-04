ALL WEEKEND – “The National: Best Contemporary Photography 2022” – Ends Jan. 8; also, “Dia De Los Muertos/Day of the Dead” and “Peer and Patron: Selections from the Private Collection of Dorothy Gillespie,” ends Nov. 13; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; www.fwmoa.org.
ALL WEEKEND – “Norman Rockwell: American Icon” – Ends Dec. 18; work on loan from Permanent Collection of Midwest Museum of American Art in Elkhart; Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett; hours, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday; admission $5; Spotlight Gallery features works of Heidi Malott and Lupke Gallery featuring works of Michael Poorman; www.garrettmuseumofart.org.
ALL WEEKEND – “Unity with variety” – Ends Nov. 12; featuring 50 portraits of people of diverse cultures who live in the area by artist Hilarie Couture; Jeffrey R. Krull Gallery, Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
ALL WEEKEND – “In a Midnight World” – Ends Nov. 20; features work of John Hrehov; also, “Nocturne,” a juried group exhibition; Artlink Contemporary Gallery, 300 E. Main St.; hours, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
ALL WEEKEND – “Works of David Shapiro and Liz Quisgard” – Ends Nov. 20; also, photographs by Deborah Orloff; Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center, University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St.; gallery hours, 9 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Artist lecture noon and reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
ALL WEEKEND – Just a Bunch of Potters 23rd Annual Holiday Pottery Exhibition and Sale – 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; North Pointe Woods Club House, 8202 Riveroak Drive.
FRIDAY – “Enchanted Visions” – Ends Nov. 13; features drawings and paintings of K.A. Letts and fabric artist Stan Clark; First Presbyterian Gallery, 300 W. Wayne St.; hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday and during theater performances or by appointment.
FRIDAY – Natallia Yenza – Ends Dec. 31; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road; 432-1524.
FRIDAY – Annette Colgrove – Ends Dec. 31; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; American Red Cross, 1212 E. California Road; 484-9336.
FRIDAY – Hilarie Couture and Valerie McBride – Ends Dec. 31; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Citizens Square, second and third floors, 200 E. Berry St.; 427-2763.
FRIDAY – Kim Lanoue – Ends Dec. 31; Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne, 8200 St. Joe Road; 209-6279.
FRIDAY – Linda Flatley – Ends Dec. 31; Towne House Retirement, 2209 St. Joe Center Road; 483-3116.
FRIDAY – Work of Carole Holmes Gordon – Ends Nov. 26; The Arts Included Gallery, Huntington Arts & Entrepreneurial Center, 32 E. Franklin St., Huntington; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
FRIDAY – “The Body Beautiful 2.0” – Ends Nov. 16; features work of 20 local artists who have interpreted body in different forms and mediums; Gallery K on Broadway, 2445 Broadway.
FRIDAY – “Cartography of Loss” – Ends Dec. 9; features work of environmental artist Leslie Sobel; Art Gallery of Mount Memorial Hall, 1 Lancer Way, Winona Lake; hours, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Nature’s Palette” – Features visual interpretations of autumn, including contemporary Impressionism, plein air and abstract work; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; hours, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday; www.castlegallery.com.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Acrylic Paintings by Sue Davis plus Raku Fired and Stoneware Clay Vessels by Steve Vachon” – Ends Saturday; The Orchard Gallery of Fine Art, 6312-A Covington Road; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Fort Wayne Artists Guild – Ends Nov. 19; Gallery at Jefferson Pointe; hours, noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
SATURDAY – “For the Love of Art” – Ends Nov. 30; Crestwoods Gallery, 314 N. Main St., Roanoke; crestwoodsgallery.com.
SUNDAY – Mexica-Arts presents “Her-Arts” – Ends Dec. 11; Langhinrichs Art Gallery, Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 5310 Old Mill Road; 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Thursday or by appointment by calling 744-1867.
THURSDAY – Works of Penny French-Deal – Ends Jan. 21; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. opening; gallery at Joseph Decuis, 171 N. Main St., Roanoke; hours are during restaurant hours, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and by appointment by calling 260-578-2181.