Arts Spaces

Artists who live and work in the West Central neighborhood will open up their spaces Saturday and Sunday to tour as part of the West Central Home and Garden Tour and ArtsFest.

ALL WEEKEND – “Bill Blass: Fort Wayne’s Fashion Designer” – Ends Sept. 18; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; fwmoa.org.

ALL WEEKEND – “Samsara” – Ends Sunday; features work of fine art conceptual photographer Brooke Shaden; Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett; hours, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday; www.garrettmuseum ofart.org.

ALL WEEKEND – Decatur Sculpture Tour – Features 20 outdoor exhibits and 11 indoor exhibits; various locations in Decatur; for more information, go to decatursculpturetour.com.

ALL WEEKEND – “Celebrating the Divine Feminine: With Gratitude for Ilene Satala & The Visionary Art Collective” – Ends Sept. 24; Jeffrey R. Krull Gallery, Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

ALL WEEKEND – “Vocabulary of Metaphors” – Ends Oct. 23; features work of Jim Dine; Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center, University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St.; gallery hours, 9 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

ALL WEEKEND – “Over/Under” – Ends Oct. 2; features work by Gabe Duggan, Robin Haller, Kate Nartker and Janie Woodbridge; also, “Portraits” by Debra Clem; Artlink, 300 E. Main St.; hours, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

FRIDAY – “Enchanted Visions” – Ends Nov. 13; features drawings and paintings of K.A. Letts and fabric artist Stan Clark; First Presbyterian Gallery, 300 W. Wayne St.; hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday and during theater performances or by appointment. Opening reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.

FRIDAY – Second Chances Art Exhibit – Hosted by Blue Jacket; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; 2826 S. Calhoun St.; features local artists’ work depicting Blue Jacket graduates’ personal stories; $25; bluejacketinc.org.

FRIDAY – Nancy Longmate – Ends Oct. 31; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road; 432-1524.

FRIDAY – Stacy Reeves – Ends Oct. 31; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; American Red Cross, 1212 E. California Road; 484-9336.

FRIDAY – Darlene Selzer-Miller and Natallia Yenza – Ends Oct. 31; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Citizens Square, second and third floors, 200 E. Berry St.; 427-2763.

FRIDAY – Lylanne Musselman – Ends Oct. 31; Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne, 8200 St. Joe Road; 209-6279.

FRIDAY – Tom DeSomer – Ends Oct. 31; Perks Peak, 9715 St. Joe Road, Leo-Cedarville; 615-4479.

FRIDAY – Kim Lanoue – Ends Oct. 31; Towne House Retirement, 2209 St. Joe Center Road; 483-3116.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Sweet September” – Features virtual interpretations of the early fall season, including contemporary Impressionism, plein air and abastract work; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; hours, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday or by appointment; castlegallery.com. Artist Studio Tour as part of West Central Home and Garden tour from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Sarah Creason paintings and Thomas Braun woodturning – Ends Sept. 30; The Orchard Gallery of Fine Art, 6312-A Covington Road; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Fort Wayne Artists Guild – Ends Nov. 19; Gallery at Jefferson Pointe; hours, noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

SATURDAY – “INCH by INCH” – Ends Oct. 5; features work of Heidi Malott that includes more than 200 small paintings; Gallery K on Broadway, 2445 Broadway; gallery hours, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY – West Central Art Spaces – Artists who live and work in West Central open their work space for the West Central Home and Garden Tour and ArtsFest; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; artists include Ruth Koomler Art Gallery, 1107 Broadway; Art by Chanel Lauren, 901 W. Wayne St.; Jake Patten Art and Becky Johnson, 924 W. Berry St.; Tim Johnson Fine Art, 1018 W. Berry St.; Jody Hemphill Smith, 1202 W. Wayne St.; and Diane Allen Groenert’s Art Garage, 1009 W. Jefferson Blvd.; free.

SUNDAY – Paintings by Diana Fair – Ends Oct. 23; Langhinrichs Art Gallery, Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 5310 Old Mill Road; 9 a.m. to noon Sunday or by appointment by calling 744-1867.