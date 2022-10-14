Falling for Art

Andrea Bojrab is one of several artists being featured in the Falling for Art Artists’ Studio Tour happening Saturday and Sunday. The tour features 14 artists’ studios in the area.

 Courtesy

ALL WEEKEND – “The National: Best Contemporary Photography 2022” – Ends Jan. 8; also, “Dia De Los Muertos/Day of the Dead” and “Peer and Patron: Selections from the Private Collection of Dorothy Gillespie,” ends Nov. 13; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; www.fwmoa.org.

ALL WEEKEND – Decatur Sculpture Tour – Features 20 outdoor exhibits and 11 indoor exhibits; various locations in Decatur; www.decatursculpturetour.com.

ALL WEEKEND – “Vocabulary of Metaphors” – Ends Oct. 23; features work of Jim Dine; Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center, University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St.; gallery hours, 9 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

ALL WEEKEND – “JT Thompson: A Place in Time with Spatial Contradictions” – Ends Sunday; Spotlight Gallery features Jeremy Blair photograms; Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett; hours, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday; www.garrettmuseumofart.org.

ALL WEEKEND – “Unity with variety” – Ends Nov. 12; featuring 50 portraits of people of diverse cultures who live in the area by artist Hilarie Couture; Jeffrey R. Krull Gallery, Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

FRIDAY – “Enchanted Visions” – Ends Nov. 13; features drawings and paintings of K.A. Letts and fabric artist Stan Clark; First Presbyterian Gallery, 300 W. Wayne St.; hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday and during theater performances or by appointment.

FRIDAY – Nancy Longmate – Ends Oct. 31; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road; 432-1524.

FRIDAY – Stacy Reeves – Ends Oct. 31; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; American Red Cross, 1212 E. California Road; 484-9336.

FRIDAY – Darlene Selzer- Miller and Natallia Yenza – Ends Oct. 31; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Citizens Square, second and third floors, 200 E. Berry St.; 427-2763.

FRIDAY – Lylanne Musselman – Ends Oct. 31; Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne, 8200 St. Joe Road; 209-6279.

FRIDAY – Kim Lanoue – Ends Oct. 31; Towne House Retirement, 2209 St. Joe Center Road; 483-3116.

FRIDAY – Work of Carole Holmes Gordon – Ends Nov. 26; The Arts Included Gallery, Huntington Arts & Entrepreneurial Center, 32 E. Franklin St., Huntington; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

FRIDAY – “The Body Beautiful 2.0” – Ends Nov. 16; features work of 20 local artists who have interpreted body in different forms and mediums; Gallery K on Broadway, 2445 Broadway; artists’ reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and open house from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Nature’s Palette” – Features visual interpretations of autumn, including contemporary Impressionism, plein air and abstract work; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; hours, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday; www.castlegallery.com.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Acrylic Paintings by Sue Davis plus Raku Fired and Stoneware Clay Vessels by Steve Vachon” – Ends Nov. 5; The Orchard Gallery of Fine Art, 6312-A Covington Road; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Fort Wayne Artists Guild – Ends Nov. 19; Gallery at Jefferson Pointe; hours, noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

SATURDAY – “For the Love of Art” – Ends Nov. 30; Crestwoods Gallery, 314 N. Main St., Roanoke; meet the artists from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; crestwoodsgallery.com.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY – Falling for Art Artists’ Studio Tour – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; features self-guided tour of 14 artists’ studios from Fort Wayne, Huntertown, Churubusco and New Haven; for more information and locations, go to www.fallingforart.com.

SUNDAY – Paintings by Diana Fair – Ends Oct. 23; Langhinrichs Art Gallery, Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 5310 Old Mill Road; 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Thursday or by appointment by calling 744-1867.