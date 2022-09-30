ALL WEEKEND – “The National: Best Contemporary Photography 2022” – Ends Jan. 8; also, “Dia De Los Muertos/Day of the Dead” and “Peer and Patron: Selections from the Private Collection of Dorothy Gillespie,” ends Nov. 13; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; www.fwmoa.org.
ALL WEEKEND – Decatur Sculpture Tour – Features 20 outdoor exhibits and 11 indoor exhibits; various locations in Decatur; www.decatursculpturetour.com.
ALL WEEKEND – “Vocabulary of Metaphors” – Ends Oct. 23; features work of Jim Dine; Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center, University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St.; gallery hours, 9 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
ALL WEEKEND – “Over/Under” – Ends Sunday; features work by Gabe Duggan, Robin Haller, Kate Nartker and Janie Woodbridge; also, “Portraits” by Debra Clem; Artlink, 300 E. Main St.; hours, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
ALL WEEKEND – “JT Thompson: A Place in Time with Spatial Contradictions” – Ends Oct. 16; Spotlight Gallery features Jeremy Blair photograms; Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett; hours, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday; www.garrettmuseumofart.org.
ALL WEEKEND – “Judging Music By Its Cover(s)” – Ends Oct. 9; features rock ‘n’ roll album covers with critical essays by PFW School of Music students; Visual Arts Gallery, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; hours, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.
FRIDAY – “Enchanted Visions” – Ends Nov. 13; features drawings and paintings of K.A. Letts and fabric artist Stan Clark; First Presbyterian Gallery, 300 W. Wayne St.; hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday and during theater performances or by appointment.
FRIDAY – “Impressions of Italy” – Ends Oct. 7; features work of Kim M. Reiff, chair of Grace College Department of Visual, Performing and Media Arts; Mount Memorial Art Gallery, Grace College, Winona Lake; hours, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
FRIDAY – Nancy Longmate – Ends Oct. 31; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road; 432-1524.
FRIDAY – Stacy Reeves – Ends Oct. 31; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; American Red Cross, 1212 E. California Road; 484-9336.
FRIDAY – Darlene Selzer-Miller and Natallia Yenza – Ends Oct. 31; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Citizens Square, second and third floors, 200 E. Berry St.; 427-2763.
FRIDAY – Lylanne Musselman – Ends Oct. 31; Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne, 8200 St. Joe Road; 209-6279.
FRIDAY – Kim Lanoue – Ends Oct. 31; Towne House Retirement, 2209 St. Joe Center Road; 483-3116.
FRIDAY – Work of Carole Holmes Gordon – Ends Nov. 26; The Arts Included Gallery, Huntington Arts & Entrepreneurial Center, 32 E. Franklin St., Huntington; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Nature’s Palette” – Features visual interpretations of autumn, including contemporary Impressionism, plein air and abstract work; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; hours, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday or by appointment; www.castlegallery.com.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Sarah Creason paintings and Thomas Braun woodturning – Ends Friday; “Acrylic Paintings by Sue Davis plus Raku Fired and Stoneware Clay Vessels by Steve Vachon” opens Tuesday through Nov. 5; The Orchard Gallery of Fine Art, 6312-A Covington Road; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Fort Wayne Artists Guild – Ends Nov. 19; Gallery at Jefferson Pointe; hours, noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
SATURDAY – “Unity” – Featuring 50 portraits of people of diverse cultures who live in the area by artist Hilarie Couture; a QR code with each portrait allows visitors to hear subject talking about experience in Fort Wayne; reception from 3 to 5 p.m.; Jeffrey R. Krull Gallery, Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
SATURDAY – “INCH by INCH” – Ends Wednesday; features work of Heidi Malott that includes more than 200 small paintings; Gallery K on Broadway, 2445 Broadway; gallery hours, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.
SATURDAY – Adams and Wells Counties Studio Tour – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; features 10 artist studios through Adams, Wells and nearby counties; free; for locations, go to www.artistsstudiotour.com or search on Facebook.
SUNDAY – Paintings by Diana Fair – Ends Oct. 23; Langhinrichs Art Gallery, Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 5310 Old Mill Road; 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Thursday or by appointment by calling 744-1867.