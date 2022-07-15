ALL WEEKEND – “Bill Blass: Fort Wayne’s Fashion Designer” – Ends Sept. 18; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; fwmoa.org.
ALL WEEKEND – “Open Call 2022 Exhibit” – Ends Aug. 7; showcases work of local, area and regional artists; Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett; hours, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday; Garrett MuseumOfArt.org.
ALL WEEKEND – Decatur Sculpture Tour – Features 20 outdoor exhibits and 11 indoor exhibits; various locations in Decatur; for more information, go to decatursculpturetour.com.
ALL WEEKEND – “44th Members Showcase” – Ends Sunday; Artlink, 300 E. Main St.; hours, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
FRIDAY – Kim LaNoue – Ends Aug. 31; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road; 432-1524.
FRIDAY – Kenya Irby-King – Ends Aug. 31; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; American Red Cross, 1212 E. California Road; 484-9336.
FRIDAY – Natallia Yenza and John Leavell – Ends Aug. 31; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Citizens Square, second and third floors, 200 E. Berry St.; 427-2763.
FRIDAY – Toni McAlhany – Ends Aug. 31; Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne, 8200 St. Joe Road; 209-6279.
FRIDAY – Tom DeSomer – Ends Aug. 31; Perks Peak, 9715 St. Joe Road, Leo-Cedarville; 615-4479.
FRIDAY – Rodka Dammeyer – Ends Aug. 31; Towne House Retirement, 2209 St. Joe Center Road; 483-3116.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Joys of Summer” – Features local and national artists; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; hours, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday or by appointment; castlegallery.com.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Christine Davis Raku Fired Pottery and JD Nolan Photography” – Ends July 30; The Orchard Gallery of Fine Art, 6312-A Covington Road; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Fort Wayne Artists Guild – Gallery at Jefferson Pointe, Jefferson Pointe, 4130 W. Jefferson Blvd.; hours, noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; ends Aug. 20.
SATURDAY – “Legacy: Alzheimer’s Stories” – Ends July 30; Jeffrey R. Krull Gallery, Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza.
SATURDAY – “Framing the Fort: Highlights of Our Great City” and “History & Geographical Changes in Fort Wayne Featuring Chris Catalogna” – Ends Aug. 17; Gallery K on Broadway, 2445 Broadway; noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.
SATURDAY – Third Saturday – Features resident artists who open studios to public; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Art05 Studios, Reclaimed Fort Wayne, 1514 St. Joseph Blvd. Also, classes by photographer Paul Raiman and watercolorist John C. Kelty at 11 a.m.; cost is $20.
SUNDAY – Paintings by Alan Grinsfelder – Ends Aug. 28; Langhinrichs Art Gallery, Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 5310 Old Mill Road; 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Monday and Thursday.