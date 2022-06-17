VOCAL FINALIST: Addison Stout, a 14-year-old freshman at Concordia Lutheran High School, was selected as one of the top-five youth vocalists to perform in the Hoosier Star, which is a vocal competition and benefit concert for the LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra. Each finalist will perform a song of their choice with the full orchestra. The finals will be Sept. 17.
WRITING WINNERS: PBS Fort Wayne announced the following first place winners of its annual PBS Kids Writers Contest: kindergarten, Corbin Howard, Fort Wayne; first grade, Elliana McWhirter, Avilla; second grade, Addie Rose Bonta, St. Joe; and third grade, Langston Maurer, Garrett.
LOCAL ACTORS IN FILM: Three Fort Wayne actors will be featured in the film “The Text,” produced by the independent film company Dreams Come True Films. The world premiere will be June 25 at the Hatfield Hall Theater on the campus of Rose Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute. Actors Sharon Nelson, Erandy Hood and Rudy Jimenez will be in the film, which is about how the lives of two families are turned upside down after a car crash that was caused by texting and driving.
ART GRANT: The Honeywell Foundation will receive a $10,000 Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts to support its Honeywell Arts Academy.
DANCE MASTERCLASS: Fort Wayne School of Dance, 6401 Georgetown North Blvd., will have a master class with former Rockette Debra Vega. The class will be from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. On Thursday, Vega will have a history of the Rockettes and take part in question-and-answer session. Cost is $20. To register, call 255-4393 or email becky@fortwayneschoolof
ANTHONY AWARD WINNERS: Fort Wayne Civic Theatre announced the following 2021-22 Anthony Award recipients: Nan Durant, lifetime achievement award; Shawna Roberts and Emma Humbarger, excellence in technical theater; Mandie Kolkman and Gavin Drew, outstanding dance performance; Tegan Dostal, outstanding juvenile performance; Capri Parrish Williams and Daniel Meredith, outstanding ensemble performance in a musical; Jessica Butler and Todd Frymier, outstanding supporting performance in a musical; Emily Arata Grillo and Scott Hess, outstanding supporting performance in a play; Anya Smead and AJ Lorenzini, outstanding leading performance in a musical; and Todd Frymier, outstanding lead performance in a play.
DEKKO GRANT: Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts received a pledge of $90,000 from the Dekko Foundation for its conservatory program. Funding through the grant will be given in installments over the next three years.