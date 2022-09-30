THEATRE ARTS DAY: Fort Wayne Civic Theatre to host workshops for ages 14 and older from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, followed by an interview with Dan Butler, a Fort Wayne native who has starred in TV and stage shows. The free event will be at Arts United Center and Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab. To register, go to www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4da9aa23aafb6-theatre.
BOOK PUBLISHED: Local author and adjunct professor Lauren M. Davis has published “Women Bones,” a poetry collection on women’s issues by Finishing Line Press.
CHARCOAL DRAWING: Huntington Arts and Entrepreneurial Center will host a nine-week charcoal drawing class with Katy Strass. The class will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Mondays beginning Oct. 10 through Dec. 12. To register, go to https://artsincluded.org/event/fundamentals-of-charcoal-drawing.