AUDITION: Fort Wayne Civic Theatre will have auditions for “Elf The Musical” 6 p.m. Aug. 21 at Arts United Center. Performances will be Nov. 5 through 20. Registration deadline for auditions is Aug. 19. For more information or to sign up for auditions, go to www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4da9aa23aafb6-elfthe or fwcivic.org.
ART GRANT: Honeywell Arts & Entertainment was awarded $32, 678 from the Indiana Arts Commission.
PAINTING WORKSHOP: Artlink will present “The Art of Mixing Color” with Vlad Yeliseyev from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 23 at glass pavilion at Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St. Cost is $160. To register, go to www.artlinkfw.org/watercolor-plein-air-workshop.