MEDIA AWARDS: Access Fort Wayne, a department of the Allen County Public Library, won five 2022 Philo Festival of Media Awards. The awards are presented by the Alliance for Community Media. The award-winning films/programs are: Arts/Cultural Awareness (Non-professional winner), “Patty’s Page” by Patty Hunter and Bob Hunter of Fort Wayne; Comedy/Humor (professional winner), “The Real Digital Versatile Disc Hour,” by Jake Baker, Matthew Lutz and Kurt Roembke of Fort Wayne; Music Video (TV or web) (professional winner), “Vibe Higher” by Crystal C Note, Otto Boschet and Jake Baker of Fort Wayne; Promotional Video (professional winner), “JumpSpark” by Marra Honeywell and Kay Gregg of Fort Wayne; and Children’s Programming (professional finalist), “Whale Fall” by Kurt Roembke and Lyssa Troemel of Fort Wayne.
ART GRANT: First Financial Foundation awarded the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation a $15,000 grant for its Van Wert Live Community Impact Program.