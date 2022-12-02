THEATER WORKSHOP: Creative Arts in Bluffton will host “Scene Study Workshop” for actors ages 16 and older to gain insight about how to approach an acting role. Six workshop sessions are on Saturdays from Jan. 14 through Feb. 18 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Cost is $100. For more information and to register, go to www.wellscocreativearts.com/theater-classes or call 260-824-5222.
GINGERBREAD WINNERS: The History Center announced the following first-place winners of its 37th annual Festival of Gingerbread competition: PreK through second grade individual, Thatcher Makinson; PreK through second grade group, Mrs. Drew’s second grade class; third through sixth grade individual, Avery Nicole; third through sixth grade group, Brad, Tim, Jilly and Becca Sellhorn; teen individual, Sierra Harber; teen group, Mckenzie Nees and Ellie Short; adult individual, Veronica Orme; adult group, Larissa and Alane Johnson; family, Kottkamp family; elite, Eric Becker; historical theme, adult, Eric Becker; and historical theme, student, Mary Schroeder.
GRANT AWARDED: Honeywell Arts & Entertainment received a $15,000 grant from the Flagstar Foundation for its Arts in Education program.
NEW BOARD MEMBERS: Honeywell Arts & Entertainment announced the following board changes: Sally Krouse, chairman, and two new board members are Melisa McCann and Dan Ford.