CHOIR REGISTRATION: Voices of Unity Youth Choir is accepting registrations for ages 7 to 19. An open house fall registration workshop will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Rhinehart Music Center, Choral Rehearsal Room 122, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd. For more information or to register, go to www.upaf.com, call 481-6719 or email info@upaf.com.
ART MEETING: Fort Wayne Artists Guild will have its meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday at Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza, featuring Alex Hall, who will talk about Art This Way and upcoming Art Crawl
ART AWARDS: Honeywell Arts & Entertainment announced the following local winners of its Honeywell Center’s 2022 Photography Show: best of show, Rhoda Gerig of Wabash; color, third place, Rhoda Gerig; black and white, first place, Jared Christiansen of Fort Wayne, and third place, Joe Swisher of Wabash; and altered images, third place, Rhoda Gerig.
ART NOMINATIONS: Arts United is accepting nominations for its 2022 Arts United Awards. Nominees should be those who are making an artistic or cultural contribution to 12-county region in northeast Indiana. Nominations are due Oct. 7 and can be made at artsunited.org/advocacy/awards.