BALLET OPEN HOUSE: Fort Wayne Ballet’s Academy Open House will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Auer Center, 300 E. Main St. For more information on fall classes or to register, go to fortwayneballet.org.
AUDITION: Wagon Wheel Junior is having auditions for “Rockin’ Robin Hood” and “The Sound of Music” for ages 9 to 18. Auditions for both shows will be Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. for ages 7 to 9, 10:45 a.m. for ages 9 to 11 and 11:30 a.m. for ages 12 to 18 at Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts lobby, 2525 E. Center St., Warsaw. For more information, go to wagonwheelcenter.org or email wagonwheeljr.kids@gmail.com.
JESTERS REGISTRATION: The Jesters program of University Saint Francis is accepting registrations for the 2022-23 season. The program is open to ages 8 and older with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Registration will be through Sept. 30. To request registration form, contact Molly McGowan at mmcgowan@sf.edu or call 399-8064. The Jesters program begins Sept. 10.