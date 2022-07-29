ART WORKSHOP: Artlink will host the workshop “Structure and Atmosphere” by Christina Brody from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 22 and 23 at 300 E. Main St. Cost is $230. To register, go to artlinkfw.com.
BOOK PUBLISHED: Fort Wayne resident Vienne Rey Didier has published the book “And Dragonfly Whispered” through Fulton Books. The book reveals the journey of a woman who has been abandoned by her biological mother and wounded by people around her. The book cover was designed by Fort Wayne visual artist and musician Addison Agen.