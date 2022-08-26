AUTHOR AWARDS: A Fort Wayne resident and a former city resident has been named a winner in the 2022 Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards. The authors were chosen among 40 shortlisted works published in 2020 and 2021. Helen Frost of Fort Wayne won in the middle grade category for her book, “All He Knew.” Ashley C. Ford, who lives in Indianapolis but grew up in Fort Wayne, won in the debut category for her book “Somebody’s Daughter.” Each winner receives $5,000, a hand-crafted limestone-and-steel award and the opportunity to make a $500 donation to an Indiana library of their choice.
ART CLASSES: Fire & Light Productions will have the following classes; “Foundations of Theatre Class, ages 9 to 13, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Sept. 20 through Nov. 29, cost is $100; “Beginning Ballet/Modern Dance Class,” ages 10 to 14, from 5 to 6 p.m. Fridays from Sept. 16 through Nov. 11, cost is $50; and “Little Stars Theatre Class,” ages 4 to 7, from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Thursdays from Sept. 15 through Oct. 27, cost is $40. To register for classes or more information, go to fireandlightproductions.com.
ORCHESTRA OPENINGS: Purdue University Fort Wayne and Community Orchestra has openings for cello, two bassoons, string bass, viola, violin and two harps. Rehearsals can be accommodated for either Monday or Wednesday evening, or both. For an audition, contact Kevin McMahon at krmcmaho@pfw.edu.